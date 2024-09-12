Cooney-Cross has a “big chance” to step up for Arsenal Women, with Pelova injured & Walti rehabilitating

Victoria Pelova, who sustained an ACL injury post-season while on international duty with the Netherlands, will be out for some time. She’s a player Arsenal won’t be able to count on, likely for at least the first half of the season.

Lia Walti, on the other hand, returned not long ago from a knee injury that saw her sidelined since March.

While Jonas Eidevall will look to manage Walti’s workload, with Pelova not available for selection and no new defensive-minded midfielder has been signed, a Gunner has to step up in Arsenal’s engine room. That Gunner is Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Kyra has an opportunity to cement her spot in Arsenal Women’s engine room, and gladly she admits she’ll take it.

In a recent interview with Arseblog, Kyra talked about taking her chances with the current circumstances: “Yeah I definitely think this is a big chance for me to show Jonas and the girls what I can do and what I am capable of. It’s sad that Vic is out and Wally has had a few niggles but it’s an opportunity for me, but I will always be there for my teammates regardless.”

In the summer, we kept teasing Alessia Russo about being the breakout star of this new campaign, but Kyra could easily challenge her for that.

2 games into the season, the Matildas midfield star has impressed, playing every minute of the UEFA Champions League round 1 qualifier wins.

We always dreamed of her evolving into a sole 6. This could be that season..

What do you think Gooners?

