Cooney-Cross looks set to replace Little in Arsenal’s trip to the Tottenham Women?

For the second time this week, Arsenal take on the Tottenham Hotspurs this Saturday afternoon. Unlike the Continental Cup, which ended in a 3-3 draw before the Gunners eventually won it on penalties, this WSL North London Derby set for the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium is a must-win for the Gunners.

Arsenal are second but have the same points as Chelsea, who lead the league standings as they have more goals.

That said, a win over Spurs could help them continue to pile pressure on their WSL rivals; they may also go to the top of the table, even if only for a day before Chelsea play Bristol City.

To win, Eidevall sill surely need to field his strongest team, and for his strongest team, I picture him going with the Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross midfield pivot. This midfield pivot was an instant hit when first tried out in a run of games before the London derby win over Chelsea.

Jonas Eidevall may have dropped Kyra Cooney-Cross versus Chelsea last weekend. However, having shone in the Continental Cup NLD, she should be back in the team alongside Pelova.

With Jonas making it clear that Kim Little is a doubt for the Spurs vs. Arsenal clash after picking up a knock in the 4-1 Chelsea win, I trust Kyra and Pelova to run the show at midfield.

Do you reckon they should?

Michelle Maxwell

