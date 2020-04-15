Coronavirus could scupper Arsenal move for German international

Arsenal are reported to be keen on a deal to sign German international Jon Tah this summer, but the worldwide pandemic is claimed to be a large stumbling block over the move.

Tah has a minimum fee release clause in his current deal which can be triggered for a reported £35 Million, but that fee has an expiry date of May 31, which stems the problem.

Arsenal’s current Premier League season, much-like a number of other countries top tiers, has been suspended indefinitely following the outbreak of COVID-19 all over the globe. This not only means that football cannot be played for the foreseeable future, but the pause button has also been hit on club’s financial situations also, and that is before taking into consideration the earnings from our respective league or European finishing places.

The later that sanctions are lifted, the more and more likely that it will be that European club football will be scrapped altogether for the current season, which may well have been Arsenal’s best chance at qualifying for the elite club competition the Champions League, which is a big boost to club’s finances.

We of course are still in the running to finish in the CL places in our division, but even if the league was able to restart today, completing all the fixtures by May 31 would have been unlikely.

Should the club rate Tah as a priority signing, they could well trigger his clause before the deadline, and get the deal over the line ahead of next season, but I personally cannot see our club designating any of the summer transfer budget until they know exactly where they stand at the end of the current campaign, whenever that will be.

Could Arsenal rate the 24 year-old as a priority signing? Will a large number of clubs endure a minimal summer of spending following the pandemic?

Patrick