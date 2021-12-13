Coronavirus outbreak at Arsenal forces club to enforce protocol changes

Arsenal are introducing protocols to battle an outbreak of Coronavirus at their training facilities, although there are no players yet to have tested positive.

The Athletic reports that ‘a small number’ of positives have come to light from their training complex at London Colney which has led to an increase in their Coronavirus protocols.

Those headed into the facilities will now have to be tested in their cars before being admitted onto the premises in an attempt to limit the spread of infection, while a pre-planned Christmas party has had to be abandoned. The report does claim that players will now enjoy an end of season bash instead.

Tottenham have recently had to cancel/reschedule matched due an outbreak within their playing squad, while there are measures being introduced due to pressure from the government also with numbers on the rise once again.

We can only hope that this outbreak is kept under wraps, especially with a number of games coming up in quick fashion, and you would hope that this would have convinced some of those that are yet to accept the vaccine to do so.

Patrick