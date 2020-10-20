Coronavirus scare will not stop Arsenal’s Europa League match

Arsenal’s first Europa League game of the season against Rapid Vienna is set to go ahead despite the Austrian side reporting one coronavirus case among its players.

This is because they followed the safety protocol set by UEFA and other members of their team have tested negative for the virus.

There had been fears that the match would be suspended due to the covid case at the club.

However, the Austrian side has proven that they have done their best to prevent the infection from spreading. They released a statement to that effect.

The Rapid statement reads on their website:

‘As part of the routine Covid-19 tests at SK Rapid, a player tested positive after the evaluation.

‘SK Rapid reacted immediately and the Bundesliga prevention concept, which defines the procedure in confirmed cases in detail, came into play immediately.

‘The player who tested positive and has so far shown no symptoms is already in quarantine at home. The responsible health authority was informed immediately, as was the team and the staff, who have undergone new tests.

‘The other tests all gave negative results, which is proof of the effectiveness of the prevention concept. Training and match operations are therefore not at risk.’

Arsenal will return to the Europa League for the first time since March when they were eliminated from last season’s competition by Olympiacos just before coronavirus stopped football.

The Gunners qualified for the competition this season by winning the FA Cup after they finished outside the top seven in the Premier League last season.

Mikel Arteta has won the FA Cup and Community Shield this year and winning this competition will further enhance his profile as a young manager.