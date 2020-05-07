Coronavirus set to see the end of team celebrations and shirt swapping throughout the next year

If football is to return soon, and this season is to be finished, there will be sacrifices that will have to be made by everyone involved, and some of them have been revealed.

According to a report in the Telegraph, players will be placed under strict restrictions as the Premier League looks to avoid players being infected when the campaign gets back underway.

The report claims that some of the measures that could be put in place include players being banned from spitting on the pitch, team celebrations stopped and no more swapping of shirts.

This is because of the growing number of players who are afraid that they could be infected with the virus while playing and spread it to their family members.

The Telegraph further claims that these rules could be in place for the next 12 months as the world struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Premier League is set to resume next month, but there is some opposition from teams and even players.

The competition’s governing body is hoping that it can reach an agreement when they meet next as the government gets set to relax some of the lockdown across the nation, allowing teams to train in groups again.