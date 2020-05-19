Coronavirus test across the Premier League teams returns just six positive results

After the first round of testing was completed by the Premier League, just six players and official at clubs across the competition have tested positive to the coronavirus reports the BBC.

The Premier League conducted tests on all players and officials across the competition this week as they look to return to small group training this week and the results are out.

Out of the more than 700 tests conducted across the teams in the competition, only six players and officials have tested positive to the virus.

The players that have been infected will now self-isolate for the next seven days while the others would continue preparing for a restart of the competition which is slated for before the end of next month.

The players and officials who have tested positive haven’t been named and that would be the case for any new cases that arise as the Premier League looks to defy the pandemic and get the competition back underway.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency,” it said in a statement.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.”

This represents less than 1% of those tested and less than the amount found to be positive in Germany who successfully returned to football this weekend.

There is now very little reason why football cannot resume in England, though you can expect footballers from teams that are threatened with relegation or nothing to play for to continue to whine despite the fact that they would be working in one of the safest environments on earth.

I bet supermarket workers, tube drivers, cleaners would love to work in the sterile environment that millionaire footballers will enjoy but then the average worker is not a snowflake and will just get on with it.