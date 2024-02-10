Could 21yo Matilda be set to feature a lot more in Eidevall’s plans for Arsenal Women?

This season, Arsenal Women have experienced both highs and lows. They’ve managed to win convincingly, but they’ve also lost some games that they played well in and should have won.

In almost every game the Gunner Women have dropped points this season, they have lost because their opponents played a defensive game, they sit back, Arsenal fail to break them down, and the opponents capitalised on one or two errors to win.

It’s been difficult to watch Arsenal struggle to break down teams that play with a low block. Some have offered ways for Arsenal Women to be brutal against opponents that try to make it difficult for them to break them down.

However, as these recommendations continue to be made, Jonas Eidevall has hinted that he may all along have had the solution to this challenging dilemma. The Swedish tactician, while praising her summer midfield recruit Kyra Cooney-Cross, explained how the Australian midfielder may be crucial for his team, in breaking down teams with low block defences.

Eidevall appreciates the fact that the former Hammarby midfielder is good with the ball at her feet and has an eye for a pass, whether short or long, which opponents may struggle with.

The Arsenal women’s boss said, “I have huge belief in Kyra. I think she has some tremendous qualities.

“She’s especially very good on the ball with short passing and long passing, which make her a very potent player when you try to break down low blocks. You know as an opposition that you need to protect a lot of spaces in order to protect her potential passes.

“In those moments, when we brought her on against Tottenham and West Ham, it was mainly to get the advantage of her distribution and her set-pieces, which are world class.”

If Eidevall plays Kyra more going forward, he will trust the 21-year-old with ample game time, as he honestly hasn’t played her as much as he should have, in my opinion.

As Vivianne Miedema said of Kyra recently “She’s a massive talent; she’s a raw diamond, I think, and the future is going to be amazing for her.”

What are you thoughts Gooners? Should Eidevall play Kyra more?

Michelle Maxwell

