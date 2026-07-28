Could a 3-4-3 Unlock the Best of Arsenal’s Squad? – Opinion

Good afternoon, my lovelies.
It has been many a moon since I last contributed anything, and even longer since I wrote something meaningful. With all the hype surrounding Arsenal’s summer transfer activity, I thought I would offer something equally fanciful and theoretical to spark a bit of debate.
For the sake of discussion, let’s assume the current squad remains intact, everyone is fit, and no further transfers arrive before the new season begins. My question is simple: what formation gets the very best out of this group of players?
Before anyone reaches for the panic button, I am not suggesting Mikel Arteta should rip up the blueprint that delivered the Premier League title after three consecutive runners-up finishes and a run to last season’s Champions League final. This is simply a thought experiment.
Why a Back Three Could Suit Arsenal
A couple of seasons ago, the inverted full-back became football’s latest tactical craze. Arteta still uses elements of it, although in a less rigid way than before. Our rampaging Italian Stallion, Riccardo Calafiori, is just as likely to appear in midfield or support Bukayo Saka on the right as he is to stay at left-back.
Personally, I have never fully bought into the inverted full-back idea, but I do like the concept of a box midfield.
Imagine Arsenal lining up in a 3-4-3 with David Raya continuing in his sweeper-keeper role.
Suddenly the options become very interesting.
At right centre-back you could rotate Jurrien Timber and Ben White. William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhaes provide excellent options through the middle, while Piero Hincapié and Calafiori offer balance on the left.
That is an enviable collection of defenders.
Building the Midfield Box
The midfield box could be built around any combination of Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly as the deeper pairing.
It is my belief that Ødegaard actually looks more comfortable dictating play from deeper areas than operating closer to goal. I’m not necessarily saying he is better there, simply that it appears more natural.
That would then allow players such as Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino to rotate in the two attacking midfield roles behind the striker, hopefully Viktor Gyökeres.
Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke would become the width in the system, covering huge distances, stretching play and delivering quality service into dangerous areas.
Both possess the pace and dribbling ability perfectly suited to that role. While Martinelli can occasionally frustrate in front of goal, I actually think he has the attributes to develop into an excellent striker one day. Within this particular system, however, I see him being even more effective providing the width.
Why It Could Help Gyökeres
This is very similar to the tactical setup that allowed Gyökeres to flourish under Ruben Amorim at Sporting, where he enjoyed outstanding support around him and scored over 50 goals in a remarkable campaign.
Looking at Arsenal’s current squad, I genuinely believe we have many of the same player profiles needed to make a similar system work in the Premier League.
One of the biggest strengths is the flexibility available. Several players could comfortably operate in more than one position.
In fact, I’d even love to see Declan Rice given the freedom to operate as an old-fashioned sweeper on occasion. A Duncan Edwards-style throwback, if you will.
Will we ever actually see Arteta abandon his trusted system?
Probably not.
Then again, I’m convinced Mikel occasionally pops onto the Just Arsenal comments section to pick up a few tactical gems and discover exactly where he’s been going wrong from supporters who clearly know far more than he does.
Well… one can dream!
Would you like to see Arsenal experiment with a back three this season, or should Arteta stick with the system that delivered the Premier League title? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
Reader Opinion: Ben Dungate
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No, because we don’t have great attacking wingbacks. Arteta also used the formation with Aubameyang/ Lacazette/ Willian/ Pepe and failed to reach top four in EPL
The three-CB and two-wingback formation can usually surprise the top European leagues in one season only. Remember about Capello’s three-CB formation at AS Roma and Conte’s at Chelsea that won the leagues before getting deciphered by the opposing managers
Arteta’s inverted fullback tactics seem to be more long-lasting
“and failed to reach top four in EPL”
I might be misremembering, but didn’t he use the formation shortly after he joined, which was partway through the season and we were quite far down the table? It’s the formation he used to win the FA Cup, I believe as well.
Not saying we should use it now – agree we probably don’t have the right players for it, but I think you have the history wrong, GAI
After having won FA Cup with the formation, Arteta kept it in the next season and failed to reach top four in EPL
The formation could be good for a knockout tournament, but it is usually effective for one marathon season only
Not a big fan of 3-4-3, but not strongly opposed to it occasionally if the situation suits the tactics.
The absence of Saka’s name implies:
1. He doesn’t fit the system and is best left on the bench to (maybe) enter the late stages of the game as a super-sub, or
2. His omission is an oversight.
In either case, please explain which of the two is correct and – more importantly – why.
Timber and hincapie are built for the wing back role but that requires a midfield two that will sit a lot to protect the center backs thereby stifling the creative aspects of the attack. Who then play no 9 because the wingback will need to be in tandem with the wingers in zolis and saka leaving no room for a no., 9 if an AM is to be playing through the middle.. it’s a fascinating concept but arteta usually plays it safe.. if it ain’t broken…
Makes a lot of sense Ben. Would like to see one specialized wing back brought in to make runs down the flank because we have seen Mosquero and Timber stuff up too often when attacking. Also like the idea of Odegard playing deeper which would mean we need to involve Skelley, Nwaneri and Dowman more while reducing Zubamendi’s game time. Be interesting how it plays out but I have a feeling that the eleven who start against Coventry will be a lot different from the starting lineup in our season ending game.
3-4_3 is not the right choose for the Arsenal.
why because Arsenal sport play 4-1-2-3 will beytear la this.
If we were to deploy 3-4-3, then Saka at Left-wing back is not a great move if you consider the fact he is our biggest weapon further forward on the flanks. so he makes up the front three in my opinion. Another point of mine is Martinelli’s role, i’d place him at RWB, because of his obvious ability to run up and down the flanks, take on defenders, even finish chances when through on goal or on the counter, not bad defensively either. The other roles in the middle four should be taken by 2 Central midfielders and an attacking midfielder, to maintain the three midfield personel, hence better control of the games.
I meant to say Saka would be one of the high attacking support players not used as a a wingback. Somehow that got missed from the article. I feel he needs to be as far forward as possible and have some actual support
Yes , please . But for 2027/2028 if Arsenal win major trophy against (Premier League/ EPL or UEFA Champions League).
Ben Dungate,
A very good article, I enjoyed reading it. For me, I want Arteta to find a formation that will loosen the hand break a little bit from last season.
The formation is up to him, after all why should I tell him what to do. That’s what he gets paid the big bucks for. 😂