Could a 3-4-3 Unlock the Best of Arsenal’s Squad? – Opinion

Good afternoon, my lovelies.

It has been many a moon since I last contributed anything, and even longer since I wrote something meaningful. With all the hype surrounding Arsenal’s summer transfer activity, I thought I would offer something equally fanciful and theoretical to spark a bit of debate.

For the sake of discussion, let’s assume the current squad remains intact, everyone is fit, and no further transfers arrive before the new season begins. My question is simple: what formation gets the very best out of this group of players?

Before anyone reaches for the panic button, I am not suggesting Mikel Arteta should rip up the blueprint that delivered the Premier League title after three consecutive runners-up finishes and a run to last season’s Champions League final. This is simply a thought experiment.

Why a Back Three Could Suit Arsenal

A couple of seasons ago, the inverted full-back became football’s latest tactical craze. Arteta still uses elements of it, although in a less rigid way than before. Our rampaging Italian Stallion, Riccardo Calafiori, is just as likely to appear in midfield or support Bukayo Saka on the right as he is to stay at left-back.

Personally, I have never fully bought into the inverted full-back idea, but I do like the concept of a box midfield.

Imagine Arsenal lining up in a 3-4-3 with David Raya continuing in his sweeper-keeper role.

Suddenly the options become very interesting.

At right centre-back you could rotate Jurrien Timber and Ben White. William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel Magalhaes provide excellent options through the middle, while Piero Hincapié and Calafiori offer balance on the left.

That is an enviable collection of defenders.

Building the Midfield Box

The midfield box could be built around any combination of Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Martín Zubimendi and Myles Lewis-Skelly as the deeper pairing.

It is my belief that Ødegaard actually looks more comfortable dictating play from deeper areas than operating closer to goal. I’m not necessarily saying he is better there, simply that it appears more natural.

That would then allow players such as Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino to rotate in the two attacking midfield roles behind the striker, hopefully Viktor Gyökeres.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke would become the width in the system, covering huge distances, stretching play and delivering quality service into dangerous areas.

Both possess the pace and dribbling ability perfectly suited to that role. While Martinelli can occasionally frustrate in front of goal, I actually think he has the attributes to develop into an excellent striker one day. Within this particular system, however, I see him being even more effective providing the width.

Why It Could Help Gyökeres

This is very similar to the tactical setup that allowed Gyökeres to flourish under Ruben Amorim at Sporting, where he enjoyed outstanding support around him and scored over 50 goals in a remarkable campaign.

Looking at Arsenal’s current squad, I genuinely believe we have many of the same player profiles needed to make a similar system work in the Premier League.

One of the biggest strengths is the flexibility available. Several players could comfortably operate in more than one position.

In fact, I’d even love to see Declan Rice given the freedom to operate as an old-fashioned sweeper on occasion. A Duncan Edwards-style throwback, if you will.

Will we ever actually see Arteta abandon his trusted system?

Probably not.

Then again, I’m convinced Mikel occasionally pops onto the Just Arsenal comments section to pick up a few tactical gems and discover exactly where he’s been going wrong from supporters who clearly know far more than he does.

Well… one can dream!

Would you like to see Arsenal experiment with a back three this season, or should Arteta stick with the system that delivered the Premier League title? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Reader Opinion: Ben Dungate

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