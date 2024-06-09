Could Aaron Ramsdale still be a Gunner next season?

Does Aaron Ramsdale still have a future at Arsenal? That’s the question that most Arsenal fans will be asking themselves after hearing the latest about the Englishman.
According to the Mirror, there’s a chance Ramsdale could still be a Gunner next season. The Arsenal decision-makers are reportedly considering allowing him to leave on a loan.
Arsenal forked out £30 million for the Englishman, and, after extending his contract last summer, the England international still has 3 years remaining on his deal. So even if the club is looking to offload him this summer, they just can’t afford to let him go at a lower price.
Given the hefty price they shelled out for him and his contract, it’s understandable that they’re looking to profit from his sale.
Of course, a team paying £30 million plus for a player who didn’t play much last season might not be the smartest move. So, in order to keep Ramsdale’s value intact and prevent him from leaving for a low price, the Gunners are considering a loan exit.
The North Londoners stand to gain two advantages from his loan exit: Ramsdale has the opportunity to excel and enhance his worth, positioning himself for a profitable sale next summer.
Alternatively, he could impress Mikel Arteta and potentially earn a chance to return and challenge David Raya for a starting spot after next season. For sure, the decision to allow Ramsdale to leave on loan rather than sell him at a loss could be the sensible move by Arsenal’s management team.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
After watching him beaten from a tight angle again when he played against Iceland, I doubt he can start ahead of Raya next season
I think he can only stay if Raya returns to Brentford
I can’t see Aaron staying to be second fiddle to anyone. He will leave sadly
I think he wants to play for England as first GK too. And you can’t do that if you hardly play.
So it’s in his best interests to play as lead Goalkeeper for another club. I’ll miss him. I like him a lot and wished he could have been our lead GK but we got Raya and looks like we are signing him permanently so I think its for his benefit to leave.
Also we need to support Raya completely as our 1st GK
We need to sign another GK too
Whatever he does and goes, I wish him all the best and hope it brings him happiness
Unless the club can find, at the very least, a comparable keeper, receive an offer over £35 million or Aaron downs tools and tries to force a move away, why on earth would they let him go?
Even if, as the article suggests, they let him out on loan, they still have to repkace him and it makes no sense whatsoever!!
. As far as I am aware, Aaron has not, officially, said or shown, any indication that he wants to leave and if MA was to say “your the keeper for our cup games, he would stay.
All of the rumors surrounding Ramsdale are that he wants out and is unhappy. If he wasn’t we wouldn’t be considering selling him. We are not going to get 35 million for him. I think we’ll get 25 if he goes this window. No point keeping unhappy players who are barely going to play anyway. I suspect the deal with Ramsdale is exactly that if we receive x we’ll let you go if not we’ll find you a loan. How we handle these situations is vital to the dressing room harmony and our reputation which helps with signing players going forwards.
City are not losing sleep over Palmer going to Chelsea or Luiz going to Villa before that. A more similar example would be Sane/Cancelo both going to Bayern or Zinchenko/Jesus coming to us. Selling unhappy players at reasonable prices is a proven successful model by arguably the best team the country has ever seen (cheating aside Man United have had the same financial might and failed so City still uses their ill-gotten gains exceptionally well.)
We do not need to replace like for like either Ken no team has two top quality gk’s except City. We can replace him with an older experienced willing number 2 option (Szczęsny for example) the usual route big clubs go for or with an up-and-coming option. Unfortunately, Okonkwo who I think would have been a good option that way was presumably unwilling to sign a new contract and will likely return to Wrexham.
Will add as well we already replaced his role in the squad with David Raya at 20 mil. So the like-for-like was already done. We’re now looking for the Turner replacement realy.
If no clubs are willing to fork out 25 million plus then a loan would make sense. He’d likely play week in and week out so we’d not lose value. Ideally, though we take the money now.