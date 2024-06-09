Could Aaron Ramsdale still be a Gunner next season?

Does Aaron Ramsdale still have a future at Arsenal? That’s the question that most Arsenal fans will be asking themselves after hearing the latest about the Englishman.

According to the Mirror, there’s a chance Ramsdale could still be a Gunner next season. The Arsenal decision-makers are reportedly considering allowing him to leave on a loan.

Arsenal forked out £30 million for the Englishman, and, after extending his contract last summer, the England international still has 3 years remaining on his deal. So even if the club is looking to offload him this summer, they just can’t afford to let him go at a lower price.

Given the hefty price they shelled out for him and his contract, it’s understandable that they’re looking to profit from his sale.

Of course, a team paying £30 million plus for a player who didn’t play much last season might not be the smartest move. So, in order to keep Ramsdale’s value intact and prevent him from leaving for a low price, the Gunners are considering a loan exit.

The North Londoners stand to gain two advantages from his loan exit: Ramsdale has the opportunity to excel and enhance his worth, positioning himself for a profitable sale next summer.

Alternatively, he could impress Mikel Arteta and potentially earn a chance to return and challenge David Raya for a starting spot after next season. For sure, the decision to allow Ramsdale to leave on loan rather than sell him at a loss could be the sensible move by Arsenal’s management team.

