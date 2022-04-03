Transfer insider Dean Jones claims that there is substance behind the rumours linking Everton’s Richarlison with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The Brazilian has been a bright shining light for the Merseyside club ever since joining from Watford in 2018 for a £50 Million fee, but having fallen to within touching distance of the relegation zone as opposed to challenging for the European places, you could forgive him for considering his future.

With just two years remaining on his current contract, it seems like the ideal opportunity for his club to cash-in on his signature, at risk of seeing his value plummet as he draws closer to the end of his deal.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean that Arsenal would be in line for his signature, Jones insists that there is something behind the rumour however.

He told GiveMeSport: “It’s been mooted before and, as I understand it, it’s something that could actually happen in the summer as well.”

While I would love to see Richarlison signed to lead the line, the question on people’s minds would be on his best role. He can play at centre-forward which would likely be where he would play if we was to sign him, but you could argue that his best performances come playing as the second-striker.

In our system however, I think he could thrive as our main outlet in front of goal, and even if we did have to shell out £50 Million for his signature, I think that could still prove to be a bargain.

Patrick