Could Alessia Russo score 20+ goals for Arsenal Women this season?

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad look dangerous this season, especially at the front, with both Stina Blackstenius and Alessia Russo looking ready to have a strong season in attack.

Russo, Arsenal’s 25-year-old English international striker, has scored 10 goals in her last 10 games she’s played for Arsenal (friendlies included) and is looking in fine form for the upcoming season. We have a lot of games coming up and will need our star striker to be at her best.

After joining the club last summer, Russo managed to score 14 goals in her first season with the club and arguably should have scored more. She took somewhat of a longer time than expected to settle into the squad, but once she did, it was like she’d played in London for years and, although she might not have had as strong a season as what was expected, I think this season will be a whole different story.

Eidevall has made it clear that Russo is his number one striker, and we should expect that she will be starting in most of our games, as long as she stays fit, and will probably be our main source of goals this season, but is she capable of scoring 20+? I think so.

With Mariona Caldentey coming into the squad in the summer transfer window, I think it gives us a bit more of a dynamic system and, from what I’ve seen in pre-season and the Women’s Champions League so far, Russo and Caldentey look to have already formed a bond and that link up could win us titles.

The first season at a new club is always a tad difficult and, other than a few exceptions, it normally takes players a while to find their feet and their best form at a new club, and I think that’s all that Russo needed. Being one of the leagues most dangerous and sought-out strikers, she clearly has the quality and ability to be the best in the league and hopefully under Eidevall’s management, trust and her teammates help, Russo can get back to scoring goals for fun and could be one of the big reasons we go far this season.

All in all, I think she’s going to I don’t want to put too much pressure on her, but she was brought in to score goals and make us more dangerous in attack. She’s always been seen as an up top number 9 striker, but I’ve always liked to see her in a bit of a deeper position, even behind Blackstenius like a false 9. Russo can link up play and looks really good with her back to the ball, as she’s strong and reads the game well, but it’s not often she’s used in this position so we will have to wait and see how Eidevall choses to use her this season.

All in all, I think she’s going to be a goal machine for our Gunners this season and I for one cannot wait to see what she produces.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

