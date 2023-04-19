Could an in-form Ollie Watkins be Arsenal’s new striker this summer?

Arsenal’s Old Flame Who Can’t Stop Scoring in 2023 Has Done Everything For Arteta To Look His Way

What do you think of Arsenal’s strike force? As of now, we know Gabriel Jesus is the primary striker, with Eddie Nketiah and Leandro Trossard (when called upon) serving as backups.

And, lest we forget, Arsenal’s attack will have the in-form Flo Balogun, who is scoring for fun in Ligue 1 for Stade de Reims back at the Emirates this summer.

With that said, one may argue that Arsenal does not need to invest millions to improve its striking position because it is already powerful.

Surprisingly, there is widespread expectation that Mikel Arteta will recruit a striker this summer. This striker’s identity is unknown, but Steve Kay feels he knows who it could be.

The Football Transfers journalist believes Ollie Watkins is the player Arsenal is interested in bringing to the Emirates from Villa Park this summer. With 12 league goals this calendar year, the 27-year-old appears to have recovered his form in front of goal; his identity is unknown, but Steve Kay feels he knows who it could be.

The way Watkins has been playing under Unai Emery and the goals he’s been scoring, he appears to be ready for a move to a big club—not that Villa isn’t a big club.

Could Arsenal be that next step for Watkins? Why not?



With Watkin’s Villa contract expiring in 2025, Unai Emery may wish to re-sign him to a new long-term deal. Arsenal should hope that move does not succeed If it does not, and Arsenal decides to pursue him, they won’t have to break the bank to do so because he may be available for a reasonable bid.

There’s no disputing that adding Watkins to Arteta’s team might cause problems not just for Premier League teams but also for European teams who will face Arsenal in the Champions League. A Jesus-Watkins attack could be powerful, though it may warrant either Nketiah or Balogun’s departure.

