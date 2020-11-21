Could an injury crisis at Arsenal see Saliba come to the fore? (Opinion)

Arsenal signed William Saliba last summer with so many positive reviews made about the transfer, but he is yet to make his first-team bow.

The Frenchman had broken into the Saint Etienne first team as a teenage star, and he was expected to come straight into a struggling Arsenal defence when he eventually joined up with the rest of his teammates.

He arrived at Arsenal after the club had fired the manager that signed him, Unai Emery, and he is now left with the task of impressing the demanding Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard had earned the right to pick any player that he wants for his team after winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield for the club. Saliba came in to realize that his hype didn’t amount to much for Arteta and the Spaniard has deemed him not ready for action.

He has since been omitted from Arsenal’s Europa League team, and he has been relegated to playing football in the Premier League 2. For now, he isn’t good enough to play for the team, I wonder if that decision has some bias to it.

I am curious, what if Arsenal suffers an injury crisis like Liverpool is going through now, would Saliba all of a sudden become ready to play for the club?

Martin