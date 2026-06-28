Could Anderson’s record move force Arsenal to pay more for midfield targets?

Manchester City’s reported £116 million agreement to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest could have a major knock-on effect on the rest of this summer’s transfer market, particularly for clubs still looking to strengthen in midfield.

According to Sky Sports, Anderson’s fee is expected to set a new benchmark for elite central midfielders, with several of Arsenal’s reported targets likely to see their valuations increase as a result.

Guimaraes remains Arsenal’s priority

Arsenal are currently believed to be exploring the conditions of a possible deal for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes.

It is claimed contact has been made through intermediaries, although an informal proposal is believed to have been rejected. Newcastle are not actively looking to sell their skipper and, so far, Arsenal have not made direct contact with the Magpies.

While Guimaraes remains highly regarded as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, his age could work in Arsenal’s favour, with the Brazilian turning 29 later this year and potentially commanding a lower fee than some younger alternatives.

Tonali interest has cooled

The report also reiterates Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for Sandro Tonali.

However, unlike previous windows, the Gunners are not thought to be actively pursuing the Italian this summer, with Tottenham currently leading the chase after seeing an offer of almost £80 million rejected by Newcastle.

Manchester City are also said to be monitoring Tonali’s situation, although it remains to be seen whether Anderson’s arrival will end their interest.

Alex Scott still on Arsenal’s radar

One player who continues to be strongly linked with Arsenal is Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Arsenal and Manchester United are understood to be the current frontrunners for the England Under-21 international, although Bournemouth remain determined to keep hold of the talented 22-year-old and are already discussing a new contract with him.

If Scott is eventually made available, competition for his signature is expected to be fierce.

Arsenal may have to move quickly

With Anderson’s transfer potentially reshaping the midfield market, Arsenal could find themselves paying inflated fees if they delay making their move.

Whether Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta ultimately prioritise Guimaraes, Scott or another option altogether, the coming weeks could prove crucial before prices rise even further.

Which midfielder would you most like Arsenal to sign this summer, Gooners? Bruno Guimaraes, Alex Scott, or someone else entirely? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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