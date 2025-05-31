Could Andrea Berta surprise Gooners with the perfect Ødegaard competition?

Arsenal’s interest in Xavi Simons could hint at a bold summer move. There is growing excitement among Gooners following fresh reports about Arsenal’s interest in Xavi Simons. According to Dean James, Sporting Director Andrea Berta recently held talks in Germany with RB Leipzig officials, but contrary to earlier belief, the discussion was not centred around Benjamin Sesko.

“Berta speaking with Marcel Schäfer and Schuppan allegedly had nothing to do with Šeško, but rather it was regarding Xavi Simons,” James reported.

A creative solution to Arsenal’s midfield

While Arsenal’s focus this summer is expected to be on securing a striker, adding another creative midfielder could also be a priority. Martin Ødegaard remains a crucial figure, but his form has been inconsistent at times. Providing him with a capable alternative who can offer both competition and cover might be a smart move.

Xavi Simons fits the profile. Comfortable as a passer, dribbler, and attacking threat, the Dutchman is capable of playing alongside Ødegaard or filling in when needed. He can also cover the left wing, offering valuable depth and competition for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Reports suggest he could be available for around £50 million, with Leipzig needing to raise funds after missing out on Champions League qualification. Simons is also believed to be eager for a move to a top-level side.

2024/25 League Stats: Simons vs Ødegaard

Xavi Simons

Appearances: 25

Goals: 10

Assists: 6

Shots: 2.09

Expected Goals per 90: 0.21

Key Passes per 90: 2.13

Expected Assists per 90: 0.25

Successful Take-Ons per 90: 1.38

Progressive Passes per 90: 5.86

Martin Ødegaard

Appearances: 30

Goals: 3

Assists: 8

Shots: 1.86

Expected Goals per 90: 0.19

Key Passes per 90: 2.44

Expected Assists per 90: 0.26

Successful Take-Ons per 90: 0.97

Progressive Passes per 90: 10.00

Simons is a more dynamic dribbler and shoots more often, which could help Arsenal unlock teams that sit deep. Meanwhile, Ødegaard remains the more consistent deep-lying playmaker.

Questions may remain over whether Simons can match Ødegaard’s role in deeper build-up play, but his attacking threat and versatility make him a compelling option.

Could Andrea Berta’s first major signing be a surprise move for Simons? If so, it might be the bold transfer Arsenal need to take their next step.

What do you think, Gooners?

