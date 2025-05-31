Xavi Simons
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Could Andrea Berta surprise Gooners with the perfect Ødegaard competition?

Xavi Simons (Getty Images)

Arsenal’s interest in Xavi Simons could hint at a bold summer move. There is growing excitement among Gooners following fresh reports about Arsenal’s interest in Xavi Simons. According to Dean James, Sporting Director Andrea Berta recently held talks in Germany with RB Leipzig officials, but contrary to earlier belief, the discussion was not centred around Benjamin Sesko.

“Berta speaking with Marcel Schäfer and Schuppan allegedly had nothing to do with Šeško, but rather it was regarding Xavi Simons,” James reported.

A creative solution to Arsenal’s midfield

While Arsenal’s focus this summer is expected to be on securing a striker, adding another creative midfielder could also be a priority. Martin Ødegaard remains a crucial figure, but his form has been inconsistent at times. Providing him with a capable alternative who can offer both competition and cover might be a smart move.

Xavi Simons fits the profile. Comfortable as a passer, dribbler, and attacking threat, the Dutchman is capable of playing alongside Ødegaard or filling in when needed. He can also cover the left wing, offering valuable depth and competition for Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Reports suggest he could be available for around £50 million, with Leipzig needing to raise funds after missing out on Champions League qualification. Simons is also believed to be eager for a move to a top-level side.

Xavi Simons
Xavi Simons (Getty Images)

2024/25 League Stats: Simons vs Ødegaard

Xavi Simons
Appearances: 25
Goals: 10
Assists: 6
Shots: 2.09
Expected Goals per 90: 0.21
Key Passes per 90: 2.13
Expected Assists per 90: 0.25
Successful Take-Ons per 90: 1.38
Progressive Passes per 90: 5.86

Martin Ødegaard
Appearances: 30
Goals: 3
Assists: 8
Shots: 1.86
Expected Goals per 90: 0.19
Key Passes per 90: 2.44
Expected Assists per 90: 0.26
Successful Take-Ons per 90: 0.97
Progressive Passes per 90: 10.00

Simons is a more dynamic dribbler and shoots more often, which could help Arsenal unlock teams that sit deep. Meanwhile, Ødegaard remains the more consistent deep-lying playmaker.

Questions may remain over whether Simons can match Ødegaard’s role in deeper build-up play, but his attacking threat and versatility make him a compelling option.

Could Andrea Berta’s first major signing be a surprise move for Simons? If so, it might be the bold transfer Arsenal need to take their next step.

What do you think, Gooners?
_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Paul Ince
Paul Ince uses Arsenal example to question Manchester United’s recruitment
Champions of Europe: Emily Fox blown away by Arsenal Women fan celebrations!
Arsenal ahead of Man United in pursuit of highly-rated young Italian defender
Posted by

Tags Xavi Simons

3 Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Every move by Berta will be recorded, Every sighting in Europe of the sporting director will set off some sort of rumor.

    But there’s is optimism Arsenal will make the proper signings. Surely another creative midfielder got to be on the wish list

    Reply

  3. Let no one talk to me about a midfielder or any other player until Gyokeres is signed.

    If we signed the best midfielder in the world right now but fail to land Gyokeres, it’s still going to be another empty season at the end.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors