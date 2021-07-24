Could Aouar be Arsenal’s new Samir Nasri?

Premier League legend likens Arsenal’s transfer target to Samir Nasri

Houssem Aouar’s name has been constantly thrown around the ring by news outlets as well as the Arsenal fans in the current shop window.

For some reason, the Gunners are restraining themselves to go all out for the 23-year-old Frenchman who has been impressive in the Ligue 1.

Aouar has 32 goals and 31 assists to his name so far for Lyon in 170 appearances, which are admirable numbers considering he has played majority of his career as a number eight in France.

Arsenal & Tottenham among the clubs which enquired about Houssem Aouar without making an offer until now https://t.co/IjDbgwjlp5 — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) July 16, 2021

However, two years left on his contract and the bleak financial situation of Les Gones have not been enough to fully convince technical director Edu and the club’s board to fork out the €25-30 million it will require to land the midfielder.

Despite the club’s hesitancy, many believe that Aouar can come good in the Premier League. One of them is former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand.

Speaking to BT Sport last year, the iconic England defender said, “He [Aouar] provides creativity in this team (Lyon).”

Ferdinand believes Aouar is a very confident player

"The confidence is what exudes out of this boy." "He's the heart of that midfield. If he has a good day they have a chance." Houssem Aouar is on the lips of @GaryLineker, @rioferdy5 and Owen Hargreaves. It's clear to see why! 🤩#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/fd8euz3IHB — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 19, 2020

“A kid so young but he’s relied upon so much. That shows the belief they’ve got in him and the belief he has in himself. You see his imagination and the pictures he creates and sees on the pitch, the vision and the tactical awareness.

“The confidence is what exudes out of this boy. He’s a fabulous player to watch. He drives past people and then it’s about decision-making and the timing of the pass.

“He has it all. He reminds me of [former Arsenal and Manchester City star] Samir Nasri at times.”

That is a huge praise for Aouar, especially from who it came from. Ferdinand also believes that he can be a pivotal player in any big team across Europe due to his talent.

It still remains to be seen whether Arsenal end up pursuing the deal for him. They need to start making bold decisions.

If they are not seriously interested in him then the club should look at other names on the list. And if he is considered a serious target, then they should act fast to avoid another club running away with him.

Yash Bisht