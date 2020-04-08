Could Arsenal be biggest losers to Coronavirus?

Reports have claimed that Arsenal could have a minimal transfer budget this summer, and with Mikel Arteta expected to try and instill a new philosophy at the club, a number of personnel changes could well be in the pipeline.

The Spaniard has impressed in his short spell at the club thus far, although it took a while for results to follow the hard work being done, and the club is believed to be invested in the new manager in the long-term.

That confidence is not expected to be reflected in the budget however, with talk he will even miss out on £50 Million depending on the club‘s finishing position this term.

Arsenal could be the biggest losers due to the Coronavirus situation, with talk that the Champions League and Europa League may not be completed. The EL would likely have been our best shot at earning a place in the elite European competition for next season, with the current campaign being null and voided as our second most-likely entry, given that we would need to leapfrog four teams with our remaining fixtures to qualify through our league position this term.

Failure to qualify for Europe could prove problematic for our side if the board do not free up funds for our new manager to work his magic, and we may even see a number of players moved on in order to free up funds.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli are already having moves talked up, despite the latter deny any intention to leave, but worst case scenario could see a few first-team players moved on.

Would our club be amongst the favourites to win the Europa League this season given our upturn in fortunes? Are the board fully invested in the new manager? Could they stretch the budget to back him regardless of European football?

Patrick