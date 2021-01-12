Could Arsenal be heading for a 15th FA Cup win?

How much fight will our boys show in this year’s FA Cup? by Shenel

As our next FA Cup fixtures have been revealed what do you Gooners think? Will it be an easy journey, or will we struggle as we did against a Newcastle side that we should have beaten easily, on paper anyhow!

After coming through the game against Newcastle after extra time, our next round opponents although revealed are not yet confirmed as a postponed tie between Southampton and Shrewsbury means we will have to wait to find out which one we will be facing next. It will be a tough away fixture regardless, as Southampton have been a bit of an up and down fixture for us over the years and Shrewsbury will no doubt be looking for a cup upset against us, if they manage to beat Southampton.

So if we hopefully get through that tie, with much more ease then we did against Newcastle (fingers crossed) our next opponents will be the winner of either Chorley or Wolves. The worst case if it is Southampton we face and win, and then Wolves, then there is no doubt it will be a tough run. We have done it before and we can do it again and as I have stressed constantly, to get to the final and win a cup you have to play the best, to be the best, to win the trophies at the end!

Now, if you told me this just a month ago I would have been worried, but with the way the boys seeming to have turned things around, although it will be tough whoever we end up facing.

I have no doubt we have the ability to go very far in this competition, after all we are the 14 time record holders and I am sure we won’t be wanting to give that up anytime soon right Gooners?

Shenel Osman

