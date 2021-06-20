Could Arsenal be planning to sell William Saliba for big money this summer?

There is no doubt that there was a lot of acrimony surrounding the fact that William Saliba wasn’t given an Arsenal squad number at the beginning of this season, and also was left to wallow in London instead of being sent out on loan at least.
The noises coming out of the Emirates were saying that Saliba had missed a season’s development and had some upsets in his life, but when he finally went on loan to Nice he was one of the stars of their seson in the end.
But Saliba was also outspoken about Arteta, saying he wasn’t given a chance to prove himself, and we know very well that the Spaniard clearly doesn’t like players undermining his authority, so maybe the boss has already decided that he won’t be wearing an Arsenal shirt while he is in charge.
The big news about Arsenal’s big money bid to bring Ben White to Arsenal has made me wonder what the plan is with Saliba. As the Arsenal egend said in an interview with CaughtOffside: “I am just hoping that we make big moves this summer and that’s not all about buying £100million players, but adding real quality.
“Ben White looks an amazing player with huge potential. He can pass, defend and looks to be a real leader. I am not sure what the deal with that is, given we have a young Saliba with very much the same qualities. I can’t see us getting White if I am honest, unless they plan to sell one of Holding, Chambers or Saliba.”
I can’t see Arteta selling Holding, and of those three, the only one that could possibly raise the funds to pay for Ben White would be the young up-and-coming superstar Saliba.
I am sure that the big guns in France and Europe will be well aware of how good the youngster was at Nice, and also about the problems with Arteta at Arsenal.
Do you think that Arteta could be right now seeing a big windfall on selling Saliba to the highest bidder to raise money for all his other targets?
Very badly handled by Arteta. The lad probably doesn’t want to come back, i know i wouldn’t. Treat like a leper.
It’s possible. Or maybe Chambers refuses to sign a new contract and will be sold
Or we’ll revert to 3-4-3, hence six CBs will be required
Oh my words
Let’s blame the manager for everything
Some times people we make assumptions based on what we see in front of us and not all the facts
I sympathise for him but as a manager I also sympathise for MA
Anelka is a prime example from the past for us
Great talent but very mixed up. Not everything is always as it seems
If MA is trying bring back the core values of what arsenal is all about then so bit it and ditch players regardless if they have talent or not
The past seasons we have lost that and certain players have lost the for sight of who they have signed for and how they should act
MA has started to move players on who do not feel or want a connection with the club… great .. move on
We only want players and mangers who want to live and breath arsenal
And for that alone we should support his decision and stop bleating on about how badly the player is being treated
I don’t think Salina should leave Arsenal under any reason, even if Ben White is secured. I’ll keep Saliba and Ben White (right-sided CBs) and sell Holding and Chambers. Then keep Gabriel and Mari (left-sided CBs). I would have also loved to have Mavropanos around but we know he’s going, otherwise, I think Gabriel and Mavropanos would be good to keep.
I would advise the lad to go out on loan for half a season somewhere ,come back in January when I expect us to have a new manager in charge ,maybe he will be appreciated then .
Wouldn’t blame the lad if he wanted to leave though .
What makes you so certain that he will bensacked by January? What if we are 2nd or 3rd on the table by January, would you still recommend a sack?
We cannot conclusions based on this article because it’s all based on assumptions. The manager has come out to say that the lad will be given a chance next season. I will advice that we calm ourselves and see what the club will do this summer before we criticise even when it is not needed.
Do i see Holding taking us to another level? No. Do I think Saliba is the answer? Not so sure. It’s all based on speculations. I use to think the Ben White deal is a fraud in the pipeline but after putting everything together its beginning to Mae sense to me now. He can play the ball and he’s premier league proven, can play (DM, CB, RB etc) can tackle very well. This makes perfect sense. So let’s just watch and see what happens.
Well after finishing 8th for 2 seasons in a row I don’t hold much hope that he can do any better ,you only have to look at the football served up from him last season with one of the best squads we have had in years to realise that he is not cut out for the job .
And fans have every right to criticise it’s the clubs job to make sure we don’t .
Tell me, Do you think f we had gotten Aouar and Partey as we had planned will we have finished 8th? I’d strongly say no. Do you think he would have gone for Willian instead of an Aouar? I strongly doubt.
My point remains that he’s learning his trade fine. Butbinhabe seen glimpses of what he can offer with the right tools. And that’s looking at the table from boxing day to the last day of the season.
We were 2nd only to city. I want to buldmon this hope. I want to believe he has learnt a thing or two. The board are giving him a chance probably for financial reasons, let’s supposrt him and see the outcome.
Gogo, Dan speaks as he sees not has he foresees. Facts are Arteta has done nothing at all to suggest he can do better. He has and does male grave judgements of error and has cost us points by making bad decisions on the players and the way we play. Dream by all means but dont challenge facts!
How sad to see a player treated like they are a dispensable pawn. He is a fine young player and the reasons he is being treated so poorly are not the best advert for the human side of Arsenal management. Having watched some Nice matches, he is as good as any CB we have at the moment and has more potential unquestionably. I hope through good fortune he finds a way into our team. In a couple of years he could be easily worth £50 mill. I though that is what Arsenal were trying to do, buy young players who increase in value. He is 20 years old, and will still at least hold value for 3-4 years.
This has been a real concern over Arteta’s time as “manager.” How much talent will we lose with checkbook Arteta trying to buy his dream 11.
Nelson never got a look because Arteta had his fascination with Trash Willian.
Saliba and Willock loans showed the problems are with Arteta’s “management” not the players abilities. Both players had big impacts with their teams because Arteta didn’t know how to play them.
Perhaps we need to send Arteta on loan to championship side, he’s clearly not ready, even less so than Saliba or Willock.
I heard a rumour than we are very interested in Camavinga – who looks a phenomenal young midfielder and wants to leave Rennes. Offering Saliba would not only bring the price down but also tempt Rennes, as Saliba is very highly rated in France.
We are never told much, but maybe Saliba wants to stay in France. As usual some fans want to make everything that happens Arteta’s fault, but let’s wait and see what happens.
I agree Guy.
Guy well done sir
Guy you are so right, it is Artetas fault and what makes people think Camarviga would be treated any different.
Our apprentice is an authoritarian. He ego is beyond imagination
He doesn’t expect you to cry when he beats you.
Once arteta beats you and you let him hear your voice, you will receive a more severe punishment.
The best way to be in arteta’s good book is to keep smiling even while you are suffering.
Mrcool
You talk about beating
If you worked under ferguson, George Graham, clough ect
They would have given you one hell of a beating
As for some players.. they need a damn good beating
I just.meantioned before
We need to get back to basics
The arsenal ways and values
Players who will die for the club
I dont see that in a lot of our players
The modern day players are a bunch of spoilt brats and probably needs a damn good beating
Absolutely no chance
Every club in Europe is after him and have been for the last couple of years ,I’ve heard that Munich is his favoured destination
Reply to guy about camvinga
I believe Saliba will stay and become a mainstay in our defence this season. I also believe that was always MA’s plan and that many of the hysterical comments blaming MA for how he has “mistreated” Saliba are childish and ludicrous.
Jon, Saliba has said he didn’t feel he was treated fairly. He isnt a happy bunny!
Big money for a player that could not break into the team and does not get along with his manager? Unlikely.
Arsenal paid 27-28 million. They will be lucky to get 20 million for him if they sell this summer. That will not buy Ben White or any other player better than what Arsenal already have on the roster.
Of course, 20 million now is better than yet another long, drawn out player/manager pissing contest that ends with the player leaving on a free in two years; something Arsenal seem to be specialists at recently.
Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Ozil, Maitland-Niles, Wilshere, Reine-Adelaide, Szczesny, Mustafi, Mkhitarayan, Sokratis, Torreira, Koscielny, Reiss-Nelson, are all players that, for one reason or another, fell out of favor and Arsenal held on to, and either have already lost for nothing or a fraction of their worth or are about to.
This shows a lack of professionalism in the personnel management department and the manager.
Take Ozil as a case in point. Even if the lies Emery, Arteta and the club told were true (they aren’t); why would the club not put him in the shop window in domestic cup competitions and try to move him to a club he would accept and save some of the money they were spending on him? The management were so determined to make Ozil the villain they wasted tens of millions. Ozil got every penny of the money he was guaranteed (about 60 million), the club desperately missed his attacking creativity, and he moved on for nothing.
Man United did it with Alexis Sanchez (by far the worst buy in modern football history). They club subsidized his move to Italy, got a disgruntled star out of the dressing room, and saved millions. Sure, the transfer cost them a huge sum in wages paid to a player playing for someone else; but since the club decided he would not play (as Arsenal did by not including Ozil in the squad for the league or Europe) they were already going to lose that money. Man United fans, and more importantly, the active players forgot about Alexis, and the club moved on. The other thing to note was, Man U management never slated Alexis. They were always; he’s a good player, he trains hard, there’s competition for places, blah, blah, blah. The club did not undermine his move by saying he was lazy, he was left out for footballing reasons, or other things that shamed and devalued the payer they were trying to move on.
At Arsenal Ozil lurked like a vengeful ghost, and he humiliated the team in training because no matter what the club said in public, the team saw that he was better than the players sent on the pitch ahead of him when he dominated them in training, and in the media, (like when he paid the Gunnersauraus’ salary when he was made redundant).
Madrid did the same thing with Gareth Bale. They got a big ego and divisive personality out of their dressing room by financing his move elsewhere. They saved some of his salary, and the player and club began to mvoeo n. Not Arsenal. They clung to Ozil like a vengeful toddler not allowing a sibling to play with a hated toy; determined to ruin his career out of spite.
The Saliba saga is following a similar path. Arsenal are about to spend 50+ million on a center back when they have six quality center backs on the roster (the team had the third-best defense in the league – you cannot say they did it with bad defensive players) Saliba has been outstanding for Saint-Etienne and Nice.
There is no footballing reason why Saliba should not have a chance to prove himself at Arsenal. This is a pissing contest, pure and simple. Arteta’s inability to man-manage difficult personalities shows how little he learned from Guardiola or Arsene Wenger, as well as how inept the personnel department are. If he cannot play at a high enough level; move him on, quickly and decisively. If he succeeds elsewher,e ignore it.
Look at Chelsea. They had both Kevin DeBruyne and Mohamed Salah on their books and let them go for peanuts. Does Chelsea management spit bile at them? No. Do they tear their hair and moan ‘woe is me?’ No. They simply ignore it and talk about their own players. That’s professionalism.
Arteta and company could use a lesson.
Arteta’s management of the youngsters have been very poor. He has not shown confidence in the academy players. This lack of trust has resulted in the lack of opportunities to play in the premier league, which stifles their growth and development and leaving them frustrated. As a rookie coach, who needs to transition in the championship, Arteta has been dependent on the senior players, who have failed him miserably. Let’s hope that this season Saliba, Willock, Bolagun, Azeez and Nelson will be given their fair chances to play for Arsenal . Arteta should take a page from the books of the managers Nice and Newcastle in particular, as to how he should use Willock and Saliba ,instead of persisting with Willian and Mari,both of whom must be sold now for anything.