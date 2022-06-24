Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic told reporters that he’d like to convince Serge Gnabry to stay beyond the summer, and that could benefit Arsenal.
The German giants have been shrewd in signing top players for nothing in previous years, and they could well be leaving themselves open for that to happen to them.
Gnabry has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and at present seems closed to the idea of extending those terms.
Bayern could well look to cash-in this summer, should they receive a suitable offer for his signature before the trensfer window closes, but if not, we may have a fair shot at re-signing him in a year’s time.
At that point, we will hopefully have shown massive improvement in the Premier League and have sealed a return to the Champions League, and that could well be massive in trying to convince him to come back and help us continue to build into the top team we deserve to be.
Gnabry definitely deserves to be playing in Europe’s elite competition, but so does Arsenal, and fingers crossed we could well be preparing for the 2023-24 edition together.
Do you think we would need CL football in order to convince our academy star to return in the near future?
Patrick
meanwhile back in the real world, City are on the verge of signing Phillips as a back-up to Rodri, yet we still don’t have a single DM of consequence on our entire roster…that’s how you conduct business!!!
42 million +3 million add ons why can’t we fo business like that instead we pay over the odds for cast off’s
@The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever
Remember that City are funded by a country, with endless funds. And like PSG, the Premier League and UEFA allows them to break FFP rules.
Gnabry as a free agent will have a lot of suitors. Now may be the best time to do a deal, paying a fee – free agents tend to demand high wages and that, as we know only too well, makes failures harder to move on.
unless Bayern gets really petty, which they’ve done in the past, and Gnabry has another productive season, I just can’t see him going anywhere near this amateur hour operation…it’s like quitting Google to take a call center gig in the Philippines
Which club do you support?
I really wonder why you care smart guy
Are you just trying to be sarcastic because that is what it looks like? Are you a true fan of the red and white?
Arsenal is still and always a top attraction for players. Cmon bro. Stop this
@TRVL4
OT: Arsenal and Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement for Gabriel Jesus. Negative fans always say no big player would join us. There you go!
what exactly is your definition of a “big” player? obviously not according to height (lol)
Apparently going back in for Raphinha too
You probably should switch clubs if you’re not happy with the red and white badge☠️
@Phenom
He’s only 1.75m, he ain’t that big/tall…😁…IJS
According to Sky we’ve gone back with an improved bid for Raphinha
Whether either are your cup of tea at least Edu is doing something other than jet skiing so far this transfer window
It may be that Gnabry has a soft spot for Arsenal. He has become a serious player and goes goalward like lightening. I’m not sure we play the way in which he could benefit the most. I liked him all those years ago and if we did get him it would be interesting.
It is a bit worrying though, Sue P, why are we only shopping for Portuguese speakers?, and won’t it create cliques? A bit lazy on the part of Edu,there is a whole other world out there to tap into. Still with those above mentioned players it would be difficult to play static football. I still think getting Tielemans and turfing Xhaka is the key. Looking less likely though.