Could Arsenal boss Eidevall’s job be at risk if Arsenal don’t win the Women’s Conti Cup Final?

Our Arsenal Women have had an up and down season, with some great moments and some terrible ones too. We’ve given away games and come back, and won games that looked unwinnable, but considering how good a team we’ve got to work with, it does leave me to question why we aren’t competing for the highest honours.

So, who’s to blame? For me, it’s the manager, Jonas Eidevall. He clearly has a great working relationship with the women, and they seem to love him, but there’s been times this season where he’s been too slow to make the big decisions, and has underestimated some teams, giving them a chance to take points and it’s held us back.

We’ve played well in most of our big games, beating Chelsea 4-1, beating Manchester United two times in the same season for the first time ever, and we also walked away 2-1 winners against Manchester City. But it’s the games where you’d expect us to win that have been poor for me, and I think you have to blame that on how the manager plays his system and set up tactically.

Being knocked out of the Women’s Champions League was hard, and especially after we played such a great game, and in my opinion were robbed of a few goals. It also hurt getting knocked out of the Women’s FA Cup, by Manchester City, because for me, I really wanted to go for it in that, and because the WSL League title is now out of sight, it makes me wonder if Eidevall will. or should. still be around if we lose the Continental Cup on Sunday 31st March, against Chelsea.

Luckily, we look to have secured Champions League next season, but that’s mainly due to the fact Manchester United haven’t had a great season, and have lost heaps of points, but is that enough for him to keep his job? I’m not sure.

If Arsenal Women end the season in 3rd place, and with the Continental Cup, i wouldn’t want to be too rash and sack the manager, as that’s a decent season and next season we can start again. With a good pre-season and without a lot of the overload we saw last year, and without the Cup. it should be a better pre-season. This season doesn’t feel like a good season to me, and as we’re set to face Chelsea it does worry me, because they’re definitely a good side and will want to end this season, Emma Hayes’ last season, on a high note, and with as many honours as possible – they are still in all competitions and looking to go for the Quadruple..

Let’s keep our fingers crossed for Sunday’s game, because it could be a deciding factor of what happens next season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

