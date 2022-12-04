If Arsenal buy a new striker could it affect Jesus’ confidence as a starter?

While there have been many theories about how long Gabriel Jesus will be on the treatment table, ranging from three weeks to three months, but the fact remains that until he returns to Arsenal for more intensive scans, no one really knows how long it will be just yet.
There have also been a massive increase in rumours linking us to certain strikers, especially ones that have performed well in the World Cup, which Arsenal could bring in to replace him this January.
But the fact is that Arsenal already have cover in the squad, and if Jesus returns to the starting XI, say in the middle of January, would that then create another problem deciding who would be an automattic starter after that?
As Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing this morning: “A big blow for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus has picked up an injury that could keep him out until January,” Romano said.
“We will see if it will affect their transfer plans, more tests are needed. I think having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli available for that position is something important, they wanted to give full confidence to Gabriel as starter.”
So there is the question. If Arsenal snapped up another hitman like Cody Gakpo, and he started banging them in regularly, where would that leave Jesus once he has recovered?
Darren N.
In answer to your last question, Jesus would have to prove his worth. I think he has been fantastic so far but professional football is unforgiving and sentiment should not come into Arteta’s decision making.
Bit of a conundrum isn’t it! My hope is that we only at the most bring in a loan striker (or if possible recall Balogan) as back to Eddie and the team rally round and put in the effort to maintain the PL challenge. This is after all what a good squad is all about!
Edu & Arteta are probably meeting as I write and saying “that Jax knows what he’s talking about, lets do it”😏😉😁
Gakpo has now proven himself in the world cup in 3 different positions and has scored against the best team in England and the europa league. We cannot go into any epl fixture with nkietah as our main cf. We need to break the bank on a top class forward that can cover atleast two positions in the forward line. Step up Gakpo or Felix.
If Arsenal need to spend on a ST the go for Cody Gakpo. This young man could be a game changer up Top for us, young also to fit our club policy now.
But we have apparently agreed a deal for Mudrik from Donesk for £40m+ & add ons? The player apparently wants to come to Arsenal as does Youri Teilimans for Leicester?
I don’t think we will spend alot in Jan but if we do thse 3 will close to £100m+, and that’s still not a left footed CB brought in.
Who leaves though to make space for these signings, maybe Holding, Soares & who else?
Busy window it looks like it may be and if we do go all put and spend then fair play to Stan/Josh Kroenke 👏 for putting their money where their mouth Is…. would be a huge boost to the club if Edu did go and pull in a few big signings to push on for Top4 or possibly even the Title!
Come Summer we literally wouldn’t need to buy much!
I would certainly look at Mitrovic if Fulham would sell him
Screw Jesus,
we need another striker quickly.
We needed one before this injury.
Gakpo certainly isn’t good enough.
He needs a striker.
Centre forward not martinellis best position.
Nketiah nowhere near good enough for a title push
The Swiss striker, Embolo has impressed me for some time.Physically powerful, quick and very adept at holding up the ball under pressure.Perhaps Xhaka could influence him to join Arsenal if our Management team was genuinely interested.Gakpo looks the part but would be not cost a fortune given the number of top sides said to be interested in him?