If Arsenal buy a new striker could it affect Jesus’ confidence as a starter?

While there have been many theories about how long Gabriel Jesus will be on the treatment table, ranging from three weeks to three months, but the fact remains that until he returns to Arsenal for more intensive scans, no one really knows how long it will be just yet.

There have also been a massive increase in rumours linking us to certain strikers, especially ones that have performed well in the World Cup, which Arsenal could bring in to replace him this January.

But the fact is that Arsenal already have cover in the squad, and if Jesus returns to the starting XI, say in the middle of January, would that then create another problem deciding who would be an automattic starter after that?

As Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing this morning: “A big blow for Arsenal as Gabriel Jesus has picked up an injury that could keep him out until January,” Romano said.

“We will see if it will affect their transfer plans, more tests are needed. I think having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli available for that position is something important, they wanted to give full confidence to Gabriel as starter.”

So there is the question. If Arsenal snapped up another hitman like Cody Gakpo, and he started banging them in regularly, where would that leave Jesus once he has recovered?

Darren N.

