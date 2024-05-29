Vivianne Miedema reveals she could be facing Arsenal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season?

Not long ago, it was confirmed that Vivianne Miedema would not be playing for Arsenal Women next season. She will be a free agent when her current contract expires this summer. Many Gooners have been wondering where she will end up, and on Saturday, it became clear where she may wish to play next.

Miedema wants to move to a team where she can win the Women’s Champions League. She said on DAZN before the Lyon versus Barcelona UEFA Women’s Champions League match, which Barca won 2-0 “I wish I could [tell], but I can’t. I’m only 27, and I think the Champions League is the only thing missing, so I’m definitely not going to make a step down. And I’m really excited for whatever comes next.”

Because of Miedema’s words, I can’t help but feel Arsenal Women could face her in the Women’s Champions League next season – if our Gunners manage to qualify to the group stages of course, which they did not manage to do last season. Arsenal Women failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages last season after being eliminated in the group stage qualifications, in round 1.

Though our Gunners will still have to go through the qualification rounds in September, there is every reason to believe that our Arsenal women, as talented as this squad is, are now more settled and hungry enough to compete for a position in next season’s Champions League group stages.

The last time our Gunner women played in the Champions League, during the 2022–23 season, they performed admirably, reaching the semi-finals despite not being as strong as they may have been owing to injury. Next season, I trust this Arsenal to make the Champions League group stages, and I think they’ll push hard to try to and win it.

And so, with our Gunner women likely to compete in the latter stages of the Women’s Champions League next season there remains a good chance they may face Miedema and her new side.

Where do you think she’ll go Gooners? Could she sign for her longtime admirers Barcelona Femini??

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….