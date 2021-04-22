Could Arsenal fans rebuild their trust in Kroenke?

What a whirlwind 72 hours we have all had!

As if we haven’t suffered enough over the past year with this pandemic. Not being able to see or hug loved ones and not being able to go and watch football, which given how Arsenal have played this season, is probably for the best.

But not only with all of that, football and the big money-grabbing owners decided we needed more shock, unrest and disrespect to go along with the many other key issues we are facing in football, and opted all of the ‘top’ clubs into a European super league that would split teams up, without the consent or even thoughts of those that it would affect.

By doing so, the one thing they clearly didn’t think of was what sort of backlash they would receive from fans, players, managers, and the media, that would see them with egg on their faces and pull out for the sake of their own lives!

As happy as I am that Arsenal have pulled out, what still annoys me to this hour, is the fact that 1. We were not the first to pull out; and 2. That we signed up in the first place!

We all know the reasoning and all clubs have said the same thing, for “financial reasons.” Yes, they are honest, but they don’t need to be, because we can all see through them either way.

Although we have had a rollercoaster 72 hours, I am ashamed the owners of our beloved club felt they needed to even associate with the other teams in this proposed league, yet I am not surprised.

One thing I am surprised at though is that when all six clubs released their statements on Tuesday evening saying they were going to pull out, that Arsenal out of all, was the first and only on the day to say “We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.” formally using the word “apologise” to fans is nice to hear of course.

Now ‘sorry’ is just a word. We know that and it won’t take away what the owners did to us fans for those 72 hours or indeed over the years, and it won’t take away the fact we won’t ever forgive the owners, but it is nice, whether they mean it or not, to get an apology for their stupid decision making. Although it probably won’t, I would hope this could potentially mean the first step in the right direction to building up the trust and faith between the fans and Kroenke, and if ever there was a time for change in that department, it would be now!

But as always with Kroenke, I do not and will not hold my breath!

Now if only Covid came and disappeared as quick as this European super league did, then we would all be in a much healthier, happier and safer position worldwide than what we are, wouldn’t we?

Shenel Osman