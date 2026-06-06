Could Arsenal finally sell a player for more than £35m?

The £35 million that Liverpool paid to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2017 remains the highest fee Arsenal have received from the sale of a player. It is a remarkable statistic considering the length of time that has passed since that transfer was completed.

The record is particularly surprising when compared with other elite clubs, including Liverpool, who have sold players for more than £100 million and generated several other substantial transfer fees in recent years. Arsenal’s inability to surpass their existing benchmark has become an increasingly notable aspect of their transfer history.

Supporters could argue that the Gunners have traditionally been reluctant to part with their most important players. However, many leading clubs have demonstrated that it is possible to sell valuable assets and reinvest effectively, often improving their squads while generating significant transfer revenue.

Arsenal could finally break the record

After almost a decade of waiting, Arsenal may now have an opportunity to surpass their long-standing sales record. Following a successful campaign that saw them win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, changes to the squad are expected during this transfer window.

Refreshing the squad could involve several departures as the club seeks to evolve and maintain its competitiveness at the highest level. While some exits may involve relatively modest fees, others could command considerably larger sums.

As reported by The Sun, Arsenal have opened the door to allowing some current stars to leave this summer, raising the possibility that the club’s record sale could finally be eclipsed.

Several players could attract major offers

The report claims that Gabriel Martinelli, Ethan Nwaneri, and Riccardo Calafiori are among the players who could potentially depart during this transfer window.

Each of the three players is highly regarded and would likely attract significant interest from clubs willing to invest heavily in proven quality and potential. Their market value means that any transfer involving one of them could generate a substantial fee for Arsenal.

Should the Gunners decide to sanction the sale of any of these players, they may finally surpass the £35 million received for Oxlade-Chamberlain and establish a new club record for income generated from a player transfer.

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