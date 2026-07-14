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Could Arsenal get in trouble for tapping up Guimaraes?

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes has been the subject of serious transfer interest from Arsenal this summer, and the situation could become more intense in the coming weeks as the Gunners continue to explore a possible move.

The midfielder was eliminated from the World Cup with Brazil, meaning he will not return for pre-season preparations until later in the month. His delayed return could affect the timing of any potential negotiations over his future.

Arsenal face challenge for Guimaraes

Guimaraes remains one of the most important players on Arsenal’s transfer list and is also one of the most difficult targets for them to secure. Newcastle continue to insist that the midfielder is not available for transfer and considers him a key part of their plans.

Arsenal view Guimaraes as an ideal player to add to their squad and have reportedly been in contact with him in an effort to convince him to join. However, any direct discussions without the required permission could create complications.

If confirmed, Arsenal’s reported contact with the player could raise questions about transfer regulations.

Transfer situation continues to develop

As reported by Football Insider, a source claims that Arsenal could face issues over alleged tapping up of Guimaraes because of the seriousness of their pursuit in recent weeks. However, any wrongdoing would need to be proven before any action could be considered.

For Arsenal to face consequences, it would have to be established that someone connected with the club contacted Guimaraes directly in an attempt to convince him to join without following the correct process.

The Gunners remain interested in adding the midfielder to their squad, but completing the deal will be complicated by Newcastle’s position. The coming weeks could prove important as both clubs continue to assess the situation and decide their next steps.

Guimaraes is one of the most highly regarded midfielders available, but Arsenal will need to handle their pursuit carefully if they hope to reach an agreement with Newcastle and secure his signature.

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