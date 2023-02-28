Could Arsenal get this top midfielder for just £35 million in the summer?

Arsenal wanted to acquire an elite central midfielder last summer, but, to cut a long story short, they didn’t sign any. However, they attempted to acquire some of Europe’s best central midfielders, including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Savic’s transfer to Arsenal fell through, with rumours claiming he turned them down. However, rumours began to circulate a few weeks ago that Savic had changed his mind about relocating to the Emirates.

The midfielder’s shift in attitude isn’t the only intriguing news about him.

According to Calciomercato, Lazio expects to lose the 28-year-old this summer, but will let him go for the appropriate price.

Arsenal have been named as the most likely purchasers for the Serbian midfielder. It is alleged that the Gunners have guaranteed the midfielder’s representative, Matej Kezman, a £35 million bid for his client.

Savic’s statistics this season are appealing; he has 4 goals and 8 assists in 21 league outings. It is no secret that Savic’s move to Arsenal could be a major deal, as his father hinted, Arsenal could acquire an Ibrahimovic-Zidane type player. “For me, he is a mix of Zidane and Ibrahimović, an explosive combination of extraordinary technique and physicality. Sergej is dominant.” said Savic’s father.

Consider a midfield of Thomas Partey, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe. Arteta may be spoiled for choice in how to set up his midfield.

