Could Arsenal go back for Brazilian winger they missed out on last summer?

Arsenal could go back for Raphinha this summer after all. Last summer, the Gunners were one of the clubs in the running for the then Leeds winger, but he had his heart set on moving to Camp Nou, and so he did.

Months into his career at Barcelona, Arsenal was linked with his services once again, but no deal materialised. Interestingly, multiple reports suggest Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Raphinha. Pete O’Rourke tells Give Me Sport: “I think there’s a possibility they could revisit the situation with Raphinha; it seems Arsenal sporting director Edu is a huge admirer of his fellow Brazilian; a lot will depend on what’s going on in Barcelona this summer. If they need to sell players to raise funds, which it looks likely, Raphinha could be made available on the market, and I’m sure that will pique Arsenal’s interest if they think they can land the former Leeds man on a cheap deal.”

Other than the claim by O’Rourke, besoccer.com also suggests Xavi would consider cashing in on Raphinha among the players who could be leaving Camp Nou in the summer, saying, “As for Raphinha, despite becoming a key piece for Xavi recently, the club know that they’d get a fortune for selling him. In England, clubs like Arsenal were fighting for him, and he could earn the side a tidy sum Therefore, if Barca need to sell players to get cash in, the Brazilian could be the chosen one.”

Do you think other than Declan Rice, Raphinha could be the player to take Arsenal to the next level?

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…