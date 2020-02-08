Could Arsenal go on a winning run after the winter break?

We are all hoping that Arsenal come back from the winter break in Dubai feeling refreshed and ready to do battle, after having some serious tactical training sessions with Mikel Arteta.
And, looking at the fixtures coming back on their return, I am quietly confident that we can not only get back to winning ways, but can go on a further unbeaten run of games. Admittedly we have not been winning much but the fact still remains that we have only lost one match under Mikel Arteta so far and are unbeaten in our last 7. Long may that continue…
So first up when we come back from Dubai we have 3 home games in February and only 1 away. We start with a very winnable game against Newcastle at the Emirates, although this will be far from easy as the Toon are also unbeaten in their last 8 games and have moved up to level on points with the Gunners. This is an absolute must-win game for Arsenal if we want to gain confidence for the weeks ahead, and defeat just doesn’t bear thinking about!
After that we have our only away game for the month when we travel to Olymiakos for the first leg of our Europa League knockout. They are top of the Greek Superleague and are notoriously hard to beat in front of their passionate fans so many will be making a draw prediction for this one, especially as they managed a 2-2 draw with Tottenham in September in the Champions League. They are not so good away from home so we should progress anyway.
After that we have another home League game against Everton. The Toffees are two points above us in the table and are also unbeaten their last four games, but again a win here is vital for confidence in the Arsenal camp.
This one is swiftly followed by the return leg against Olympiakos, which I am quietly confident we will sneak through to the next round with a win.
The first game in March is an away FA Cup tie at Portsmouth. They may be down in League One in sixth place, but they have actually won their last 8 games and will be brimming with hopes of an upset if we are not careful. But surely we will be on a roll by then, and it will depend on whether Arteta takes the Cup seriously and plays a full team or not.
Then we are back at home to West Ham United, who have dropped into the relegation zone and are struggling for points. Surely that will be three points for us.
So, that is our next six games, and we could be in a much better position by then, don’t you think?
If our unbeaten run is still going we then have Brighton, Southampton and Norwich. How much further can we go unbeaten?
Ooo site has changed its look a bit. Takes a bit of getting used to but looks good. The answer is every game we play is winnable but we just don’t. It’s easy to say we need better players but the ones we have are capable it is just something lacking so far this season. We are better in our performances in general but just draw after draw drives me mad. I’m holding faith the building blocks of MA start with all the draws means we are just round the corner to a few wins. This though will no doubt mean crushing disappointment at seasons end when we just fail short on CL places. What a weird ass season
We have to put all our eggs in the Europa league basket. I feel when united have a fully fit midfield they are a better team than us and so are inter Milan. Avoid either of them until the final and we have a punchers chance of being in the champions league next season. We must spend ALL our budget in the summer on bringing in the best midfielders we possibly can. Buying 2/3 world class midfielders in our team and the defenders would instantly look better not being under constant pressure and our front 3 would be less crowded. Leno,Bellerin, Mustafi,Saliba,Tierney,Ndidi,Docoure Grealish, Martinelli, Pepe Abameyang would be a good foundation for next season.
The games mentioned above are definitely winnable and Arsenal should be able to win them. The Newcastle game will set the trend and I am hoping that MA starts with a front 3 of Martinelli-Auba-Pepe with Laca coming on as a sub. Also start with either Ceballos or Willock instead of Ozil. Probably by that time, Mari and Soares will be ready to play, although I feel our defence has improved substantially and also AMN can be tried and tested in the midfield. Up the Gunners!
All the Arsenal games in February to March mentioned in the above article posting are not going to be easy games for Arsenal to play and win them to go on a winning streak. These games are difficult games for Arsenal to win them. So, therefore Arsenal are rather careful to not take winning these games for granted. But plan very well on how they’ll win all the games. But is project Lacazette and Aubameyang at Arsenal still working to the maximum effect in terms of goals scoring with regularity as desired? Or is not wholeheartedly working but halved heartedly working to a little effect. I think Mikel Arteta might need to alter the attacking profile of the Gunners when they return from the winter break for the Newcastle game. So that the game will bot end in another draw game for Arsenal again but in a win for the the club to start a move up on trend from there to have a long long winning run that will see the club progressed very well in the PL, ELC and FA Cup.
We can go on a winning run, but I still stand on the fact that the team needs her supporters more than they need their keeper…
Please let us give the team the best we can, and I believe soon they will start to win again…
The players may not be giving their best yet, result shows, but they are fantastic players..
They make and receive passes, dribble, kicks, headings, tackles, shot on goal, some off goals, runs, freekicks, keeper saves, defend together, attack together, make substitutes, Change/Sell players and even change managers/ coachs . Etc.
This is a club and a team doing what every team does but still less result, please let’s give them our total support and see if things changes before the end of the season…
The break will surly help…
UP GUNNERS
Sure bet, positive analysis, hoping it happens the way you have analysed it, my only fear is that we tend to start well only to deceive in the end. Hoping it ends quickly.
