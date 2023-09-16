Could Arsenal go on to win the Champions League in Arteta’s first attempt?

After seven long years out of The Champions League, Arsenal’s incredible season last year has landed us back in the biggest competition in Europe, but can we win it?

The Champions League trophy is one of the highest achievements a club can get in European football. With Arsenal never winning it and seven years being out of the competition, should Arsenal fans feel confident about the tournament, after being so dominant for the most part of last season.

Manchester City, although they have dominated the premier league for the last few seasons, hadn’t won The Champions League either until last season, which should give Arsenal fans the confidence that it can be won again for the first time, as long as we keep up the same form and consistency as we did last season.

Of course after City’s incredible Treble last season they are favourites to retain the trophy, but surprisingly the Gunners are priced at 10/1, with only City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid ahead of them in the betting. If you are thinking of backing Arsenal it is worth looking at the Betfred sign-up offer and using your sign-on bonus to invest in this long-term wager.

Drawing last year’s Europa League winners Sevilla, our Europa League competitors from last season PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens for the group stages of the competition, Arsenal should be looking to top the group.

It’s tough competition but we look to be favourites to progress to the round of 16. Starting off our campaign on the 21st of September against PSV at the Emirates, who we beat at home last season 1-0 in the Europa League, we look to start the tournament off with a win.

Expectations will be high after last season’s performances and Arsenal will look to make their mark on the competition under Arteta. Injuries will be a major concern and after losing Jurrien Timber so early in the season, our backline depth is questionable.

If we make it through the group stages, should Arteta be looking In the January transfer window to bolster our defence for the tournament if we are still short of bodies? Playing four different competitions this year leaves us under threat of injuries and were going to need a lot of depth if we look to progress to the very end.

Arsenal fans will be expecting to go far in this tournament, some will be expecting Arteta and his team to go out and win it, but after seven years away, I think we need to be humble, not get too ahead of ourselves and just focus on one game at a time. We have nothing to lose but a lot to prove, and I think The Champions League is the perfect place for us to do that.

What’s your thoughts Gooner fans? Do you think we can win the whole thing in Arteta’s first attempt?