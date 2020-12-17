Could Arsenal have scored ‘four or five’ goals in the first half against the Saints?

Watching the game against Southampton last night, I thought that the Saints were the team on top for most of the first half, and in fact they had 60% of the possession at the Emirates, and fully deserved their 1-0 lead at the break, thanks to Theo Walcott’s chip over Leno.
But Mikel Arteta is under the impression that we could have been far ahead with “four or five situations” that should have led to a goal if the team had the confidence to finish them off. Arteta’s remarks came after he was asked by Arsenal.com how he could boost the confidence of his team. “Just to play with freedom and enjoy the profession as well, and to be accountable when you go on that pitch, that you do your best.” he said.
“Then there are a lot of things we cannot control. I try to protect them as much as possible and give them comfort. You see there were four or five situations in the first half where we were around the box, inside the six-yard box and we should’ve finished the action with a goal. It is lacking. In the second half Auba scored and hopefully this unlocks a little bit because that individual is a player who needs that moment. Hopefully things will change now.
“Hopefully it’s going to change everything dramatically and he’s going to score every game because this is what we need at the moment. We need the points and in order to do that, we need to score many more goals and be more efficient when we have the chances. I think it’s going to make him really good.”
We can all hope that Aubameyang’s goal will now open the floodgates, but one goal in open play after 12 hours of football is not yet proof of a return to confidence. As they say, one swallow does not make a spring, but it is certainly a start and a small step in the right direction.
You have to admire Arteta’s confidence though, even if the team doesn’t share it at the moment.
Darren N
Goal was created by 2 youngster
Saka dancing through the challenges and provided ball to Niketiah and the hé just guided the same to Aubameyang…
Hope MA Will learn from this and include some youngsters in starting line up along with some senior members..
We have a team of young stars already, aside Leno and AUBA every arsenal player who started yesterday match were 25 or under. what youngster are you referring to? U-20?
I bet you would be the first to put the young guys to sword if they flop.
leave youngsters for now, this team have enough isides already
Start with Willock, ESR, Balogun
Put some trust on Saliba…
Play Nelson on one and Pépe on other when Auba through Center..
So you have experience and young both in same forward line..
Play ESR as number 10 and Partey and Elneny deep line midfielder..
The man is clutching at straws he knows full well that with games against Everton and Chelsea coming up he could well be on the dole by start of 2021 … Watching teams above us from Leeds on up any objective assessment of his tenure says the man isn’t up to the job yet … Oscar Wilde said some people bring happiness when they enter others when they leave … Both are true for arteta … And now it’s time to say good bye and bring in a winning manager with a footballing philosophy … A decade of tinkering has left us in a death spiral …
Not possible due to the our defenders’ nervous breakdown. The long clearances they made will make us lose at Goodison Park
Arteta, the coaches and the Gunners need to increase their confidence first, before playing again. I’m sure Arteta would be successful elsewhere, but he has an almost impossible task to avoid another brain fart from the Gunners
GAI, we have all seen how majority complained about our ‘play from behind tactics’
what’s with your complaint about long ball?
Adajim we don’t have any player who can do hold up play like Giroud so the best way I think we should keep playing is from the back.
None of our attackers can receive our defenders’/ GK’s long clearances and sometimes they also have difficulties in receiving the ground passes from our midfielders. The Gunners must be confident in building the attack from the back and only clear with long ball if it’s impossible to play with ground passes
As what @Lenohappy said, we can use the traditional long goal kick if we have a towering target man who can receive the ball and hold off the opposition’s CBs
aside from our goal the real chance wasted was Cebalos horrible show, that was unacceptable, the others were half chances such as Pepe blocked effort and Nketia saved shot.
Thank God he is seeing that part of our games, we need to be clinical in front of goal, we have been wasteful all season
Also actually Ceballos Played it to Pepe in box and Pepe took it 1st time but it was straight at GK
Anything on right or left then it would have been different result of that shot
Kedar it’s always going to be difficult for Pepe to score from that angle because he’s a left footer.
If there’s any fan that thinks arsenal didn’t improved yesterday then such person is just being biased, have always said it that after 4 home losses, it will take some time for us to get back our confidence it just doesn’t happen overnight so you can either decide to support the players and the coach or keep being negative. I really wanted arteta gone before the burnley match but after that match and yesterday match I see the players are still playing for him and they want to win for him, I just hope Arteta will continue with this same players against everton, I have this positive feeling that we are not going to lose against everton.
What we’ve ignored is the goal came when we tried penetrating with the ball on the ground, quick interchange of passes and positions not some fecking bloody crosses… Ceballos claim for a penalty as well is a similar scenerio… That goal reminded me of our beautiful football, Saka’s bravery to take on three 3 players, good positioning from Auba and Nketiah, nimble footage, one touch pass and bang in front of goal.
I have seen a lot of fans blaming Gabriel for the yellow cards yesterday that lead to his sending off. Imo opinion I think he did what needed to be done to prevent Soton any sort of chances that could lead to them scoring another goal. Aside that he got the cards away from the cb positions. Where were Mo and Cebellos, they are supposed to be the shield. if those foul didn’t happen however irrational they were it could have lead to goal especially the second because he was already beaten.Arteta hasn’t learnt from his mistakes. Allow cbs to play in cm position is recipes for disaster. We have conceded many goals like in should a situation where the cm are nowhere to be found, I mean not in position. In fact their first goal was as a result of that Mo was out of position and in his attempt to get back there and prevent the pass reaching the Soton player he bumped into Gabriel. Arteta need to station a player in front of the defense whose job is to protect the cbs and win a ball back and then pass to a player that will pass it forward. It is all about instructions. Leno said all the players in front of him do was to running around and thereby get out of position and that is what I have seen in all matches. No designated responsible for each player. In addition these players need to be taught how to win the ball back, mark and tackle. The way opponent beat us to every ball is funny and it gets even funnier when 3 to 1 we couldn’t still get the ball back.