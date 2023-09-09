Could Arsenal having two top class keepers backfire on Arteta?

As the season progresses, Arsenal’s recruitment of David Raya will continue to be scrutinised. Mikel Arteta already had a good goalie in Aaron Ramsdale, so his decision to bring in David Raya, who is equally fantastic in his own right and can easily start for any top team, perplexed many.

When Raya signed on an initial loan, it was said that he was not joining as a number two but as a competition for Ramsdale’s spot in Arsenal’s starting lineup. The Spaniard has yet to make a league start four games into the season, but there are whispers that he has impressed Arteta and his coaching staff and could be ready to make his debut as soon as Arsenal play next.

The Gunners bringing Raya into the fold, according to ex-Liverpool goalie David James, will only be justified if they have a great season in which they win silverware in the Premier League and, hopefully, the Champions League.

James thinks that Ramdale is a “wonderfully gifted and confident goalkeeper” and suggests having two top keepers could upset the applecart, but we will have to wait and see if it was good idea in the end, saying on Sky Sports News: “If Arsenal win the league, it works.

He added: “From Mikel Arteta’s point of view and Arsenal’s point of view, if they win the title, win the Champions League, or whatever, then it’s the right decision. It might upset one or two people, i.e., the goalkeepers, but in the end, it’s about Arsenal winning trophies.”

Mikel Arteta had to make bold decisions to have a better team to pull off a successful title charge this season after a poor end to last season. We all know that the Spaniard is a man with a plan and must have one for Raya.

With two superb goalkeepers, what’s there to worry about when it’s strengthened Arteta’s squad?

Darren N

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…