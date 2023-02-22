Could Arsenal join a bidding race with Man City for Declan Rice this summer?

A midfield transfer fantasy was born during the winter transfer window: This is when it was revealed that Mikel Arteta had identified Declan Rice as Arsenal’s top summer target. All signs pointed to Arsenal going all out to bring Rice on board, and there was speculation that the midfielder might be interested in the transfer.

Imagine Rice at Arsenal; he may just be the missing piece in Arteta’s midfield puzzle. The West Ham midfield engine has established its worth in the Premier League for years and might take his game to the next level under Mikel Arteta.

For a time, the concern about recruiting the 24-year-old was how much they would have to give to convince West Ham to let him go. Despite the fact that he will be nearing the end of his contract at the London Stadium this summer, there is speculation that the London club will not be selling him cheaply. But it appears that Arsenal should be concerned about more than just that, since there is another elephant in the room.

Manchester City may have to rebuild their midfield in the summer, according to 90MIN, with Bernado Silva and Ilkay Gundogan potentially leaving and Kalvin Phillips yet to prove himself as the player they thought they bought.

The Cityzens are seeking Declan Rice, whom they have supposedly been eyeing, to come and create the cornerstone of their new midfield setup throughout this redevelopment.

Arsenal may face difficulties as a result of City’s entry in the transfer race. Rice aspires to play in the Champions League and maybe win the league title; he will have these opportunities at both the Emirates and the Etihad.

In the end, it may come down to who can pay the most to close the deal.

