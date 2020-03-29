Could Arsenal land two Real Madrid players in Aubameyang swap deal?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has always intimated that Real Madrid was his dream move, and early this month it was reported that we approached the Galacticos about his availability come the summer.

Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool are also believed to be keen on signing the Gabon international, with the Red Devils suggested as the strongest admirers of his capture, but it would seem that we have our own ideas.

Arsenal are currently linked with possible moves to sign Luka Jovic, Dani Ceballos and James Rodriguez this summer, as well as being linked with other players such as Isco and Lucas Vazquez previously, and this could be the perfect opportunity to bring in some of the above.

Real Madrid are supposedly open to the departure of Vazquez and James in the coming window, while Jovic has broken team orders to return to his homeland amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, which will not be taken lightly by the Galacticos.

Jovic has so far failed to live up to his €60 Million fee, scoring two league goals in his 15 La Liga outings, and could well find himself moved on this summer also (with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez linked).

Mikel Arteta is believed to be a strong admirer of Jovic from before he moved to Spain, and could well take up the option to save him from his struggles.

Dani Ceballos is currently on loan with Arsenal already, but there is not believed to be a pre-agreed transfer fee included in that deal, but he has impressed and could well be open to continuing at our club beyond the summer also.

We are also believed to have tried to sign James Rodriguez last summer, only for injuries to stack up at the Bernadeu, forcing Zidane to close the exit door.

If Arsenal could get any of the two aforementioned players in place of Aubameyang I would more than happy, although there would be an element of risk if those two players were James and Jovic.

Which two would you pick? Has Ceballos done enough to deserve to be top of that list?

Patrick