Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Could Arsenal lose Youri Tielemans to Man United  if they don’t move quickly

Is Youri Tielemans the Next Big Arteta Transfer Miss?

Most Gooners must be pleased with the transfer news from Arsenal; Leandro Trossard has joined, and Jakob Kiwior of Spezia is expected to join. Arsenal’s winter transfer window is going well, but I’m sure you’ll agree with me that Arteta can make it a complete success by bringing in a reliable midfielder to cover for Thomas Partey. A number of midfielders have been linked, but when it comes to Arteta’s search for a midfielder, Youri Tielemans is the first name that comes to mind.

The Leicester man has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal; it is widely assumed that Tielemans will join the Gunners sooner or later, but his path to the Emirates has been fraught with uncertainty. Arsenal may need to be pushed to make an official move for Tielemans, who they can sign for a low fee this winter or for nothing at all in the summer.

Ben Jacobs’ latest revelation about Tielemans may push them to finally get him from Leicester. “We know that Manchester United have had a long-standing interest in Youri Tielemans, but Tielemans was not that sold at a point when he thought that Arsenal were also very seriously at the table and may move a bit quicker,” said Jacobs on Give Me Sport.

“Now, Manchester United are flying on the football field, it will be interesting to see whether that changes anything in Tielemans’ perception of Manchester United.”

Tielemans could join Manchester United or Arsenal, but the question for Arsenal fans is whether Tielemans will be the next big name Arsenal misses out on after Dusan Vlahovic, Lisandro Martinez, and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Coach admits he is unhappy to lose Arsenal target
Merson insists Casemiro’s absence gives Arsenal a huge advantage
Romano says Arsenal has not taken any steps to sign England star
Posted by

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs