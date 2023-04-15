Could Arsenal make another record bid for Man United’s Alessia Russo this summer? by Michelle

Arsenal placed a record bid of 500,000 for Alessia Russo, during the January transfer window, but Arsenal’s bid was rejected with Manchester United saying Russo “is not for sale at any price”.

Russo’s contract with Manchester United, who are currently top of the WSL table, is due to run out this summer, and the young England international has not yet signed a new contract with the club.

Man United head coach, Mark Skinner, does not seem unduly concerned about the contract situation, telling SkySports:

“I wouldn’t say [the contract situations of Russo and Batlle] goes to the level of concern because as a collective we’re in a really important moment of the season which these players will play a massive part in,” said Skinner.

“There’s a lot of love from those players towards the club and obviously from the club towards those players. We’re hopeful and working hard behind the scenes.

“What I’ve stayed very clear on – and why they’re still performing like they are – is it’s about the team. My job is to put myself aside and work for this team, the players’ job is to put themselves aside and work for the team.

“That looks like trying to progress to an FA Cup final. We’ve already gone one stage further than we ever have so now we have to put all our energy into doing that and then we’ve got really important games to not only finish potentially in the Champions League but try to challenge for the league.”

Manchester United have never won any a title or domestic cup, or qualified for the Champions League. This weekend they will do battle with Brighton & Hove Albion, in the semi-final of the FA Cup – something that Arsenal failed to do, after being knocked out by Chelsea. Manchester United are definitely be favourites to reach the final and could ultimately win their first domestic cup. Also, Manchester United could well qualify for the Champions League, if they remain in the WSL top 3, alongside Chelsea & Arsenal – however, nothing is guaranteed and things could not be tighter at the top of the WSL with only 3 points separating Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal & Man City.

Man United’s next WSL outing will be against our Gunners, when the two do battle on 19th April.

The outcome of the FA Cup, WSL and Champions League qualification for Manchester United could well be a major deciding factor, in whether Russo will wish to remain with her current club. I’m sure Arsenal, and probably other major European clubs, are watching the situation very closely..

Do you think Russo would be a good fit for Arsenal? Arsenal failed to secure a striker in the January transfer window – they will be very keen not to miss the opportunity in the upcoming summer transfer window..

Michelle Maxwell

