Could Arsenal now turn to a Gyokeres alternative? Jackson and Watkins

Arsenal remain on the verge of completing a move for Viktor Gyökeres, but progress has stalled, with the club seemingly stuck at the same stage of negotiations for over a week. At the beginning of the week, it appeared that a deal was imminent, with both Arsenal and Sporting Club entering what were expected to be final discussions.

Despite that optimism, reports have since emerged indicating that a minor gap still exists between the two sides. Arsenal must agree to several key terms in order to finalise the transfer, but the club is reluctant to exceed what it believes is a fair valuation for the Swedish striker. Meanwhile, Gyökeres continues to wait patiently, having made it clear he is eager to join the Premier League side.

Arsenal Consider Alternate Options as Talks Stall

According to The Sun, Arsenal still have the option of switching their focus to one of several alternative targets should talks with Sporting ultimately collapse. The report suggests the Gunners are keeping a close eye on other potential signings, including Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins, both of whom are viewed internally as capable alternatives to Gyökeres.

While no final decision has been made, there is a growing sense that Arsenal may be willing to walk away from negotiations if Sporting remain inflexible on their demands. The Gunners are determined not to be pressured into paying above their valuation, especially given the complexities and length of the discussions.

Arsenal Must Reward Gyökeres’ Commitment

The situation is increasingly frustrating for all involved, particularly given the extent to which Gyökeres has demonstrated his willingness to make the move happen. The striker has effectively put his career on hold and is reported to have strained his relationship with Sporting Clube by pushing for the transfer. His personal commitment highlights the importance of reaching a resolution swiftly.

While the club is right to remain financially prudent, completing the deal would reward the player’s dedication and provide Mikel Arteta with the forward reinforcement the squad clearly needs. Arsenal must now decide whether to press forward with Gyökeres or pivot to one of their backup options, with the transfer window still open and time remaining to act decisively.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…