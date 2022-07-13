Could Arsenal price Bernd Leno out of a transfer?

Arsenal has been in talks with Fulham over the transfer of Bernd Leno after he entered the last year of his current deal.

The German has been displaced as the club’s first choice by Aaron Ramsdale, who moved to the Emirates last season.

Arsenal has now added Matt Turner to their squad, pushing the German to third choice.

However, he did well in the few games he played for the club last season, and Fulham wants to add him to their squad.

The newly-promoted Premier League club has been in talks with the Gunners, but it is hardly making progress.

Florian Plettenburg, a Sky Sports reporter, reveals on Twitter that the Cottagers are struggling to complete the transfer because Arsenal is demanding for too much.

He claims Mikel Arteta’s side is asking them to pay £11m for his signature.

That fee is too much, and it means they could walk away from the talks unless it is reduced.

Because Leno has a year left on his current deal and he is not a first choice, we should be prepared to sell him on a cut-price deal.

There is a good chance that he will remain at the Emirates if we don’t agree a transfer fee with Fulham because he doesn’t exactly have many suitors.

