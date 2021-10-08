Could Arsenal profit from Newcastle’s new ownership? (Opinion)

It feels as though Arsenal could be the biggest losers from Newcastle‘s new takeover, with further competition for the Champions League places expected in the coming years, but their arrival may not be the end of the world for us.

When Manchester City were bought by Sheikh Mansour, some of their first key additions were bought from Arsenal. Both Kolo Toure and Emmanuel Adebayor were signed from our side as they hoped to build a side that could challenge for titles.

We have a number of players who we could well look to cash-in on for the right price, and some who may well be of interest to the new owners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is into his latter years at the top, and I’m sure we would be open to cashing in next summer if there was a solid offer. Gabriel Martinelli is another one who they may be excited by, despite his current role in the Arsenal squad. He is a thoroughly exciting player, and he could well fetch a tidy sum if we was to sell.

Some big departures could well help our rebuild, although we will have another rival in the transfer market also, but Newcastle new owners could also be set to shake the tree of some of the other clubs also.

I would be very shocked if the Toon weren’t already considering moves for the likes of Mo Salah, Harry Kane and Heung Min Son, and they could even have their eyes on the likes of Paul Pogba and Eden Hazard also.

All of the above all appear open to moves away from their clubs apart from Son, who simply seems at a higher level than those around him, and should well be wanting a chance to win some trophies before his career ends.

Should they manage to take some key players off both of Man United and Liverpool, that could well give us a helping hand in our bid to return to the Champions League places, but if we invest our possible newfound income in the clever way that we did this summer, we should be able to close the gap to the top-four.

Would Aubameyang be difficult to replace? Which other players could Newcastle’s new owners be looking at?

Patrick