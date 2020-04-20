Could Arsenal raid Real Madrid for unwanted stars?

Real Madrid are claimed to be willing to offload as many as six stars this summer, but could Arsenal realistically land any of them?

The Galacticos are said to be looking to offload Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola and Nacho Fernandez in the coming window, four of which have all been linked with Arsenal previously.

Unfortunately I cannot see a deal being struck for Gareth Bale, although his fall from fame in Real Madrid still amazes me when you consider everything that he has achieved with the club. His wages would break our mould, and unless another offer comes from the far east where they are not subject to FFP regulations, I’d be very shocked to see him secure a move away from the Bernabeu in the coming window.

Lucas Vazquez and Mariano Diaz are both forwards who have also been labelled targets of our previously, but unfortunately I think we have enough players filling those roles at present, with neither of the ability to fill the hole left by the potential departure of Alexandre Lacazette or Aubameyang.

Odriozola could well be on our wishlist, with Hector Bellerin being targeted for a move elsewhere. The Real defender is currently out on loan with Bayern Munich having failed to challenge the ever-consistent Dani Carvajal for a starting role at the Bernabeu, but I doubt his ability to play in the supposed inverted full-back role that Arteta is claimed to be keen on.

James Rodriguez is a player I think would fit in well at Arsenal, but a move for him might prove difficult unless we could offload Mesut Ozil this summer, who currently rakes in a huge wage.

Which of the above mentioned names would command a regular starting role at Arsenal? Would the right-back be an upgrade on Bellerin?

Patrick