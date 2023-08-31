Could Arsenal really close this summer transfer window without any more signings?

The transfer deadline day is just 12 hours away, and we’re forced to ask; Can Arsenal close this transfer window without another signing?

I ask so as Alex Crook, speaking on talkSPORT says it is unlikely the Gunners make other acquisitions: “They been amongst the biggest spenders in this window, so the impression I get from my sources at Arsenal is that their spending really is done in terms of significant additions.

“I think it’s really about outgoings for them between now and the end of the week.”

Since the arrival of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and David Raya a few weeks ago, Arsenal has yet to make any other signings. Yes, as per Crook’s claims, they have seen some key exits, like Folarin Balogun, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Kieran Tierney, and Nuno Tavares, while Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, and Cedric Soares could also leave.

Even so, there are positions that need to be bolstered. There’s a need for them to recruit a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber. Other than a replacement for Timber, Arsenal could do with a right winger to ease Saka’s workload, and they could also do with a midfielder signing.

It’s been a tricky few hours for Mikel Arteta. Could he really close this summer transfer window without other signings?

Darren N

