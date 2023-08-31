Could Arsenal really close this summer transfer window without any more signings?

The transfer deadline day is just 12 hours away, and we’re forced to ask; Can Arsenal close this transfer window without another signing?
I ask so as Alex Crook, speaking on talkSPORT says it is unlikely the Gunners make other acquisitions: “They been amongst the biggest spenders in this window, so the impression I get from my sources at Arsenal is that their spending really is done in terms of significant additions.
“I think it’s really about outgoings for them between now and the end of the week.”
Since the arrival of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and David Raya a few weeks ago, Arsenal has yet to make any other signings. Yes, as per Crook’s claims, they have seen some key exits, like Folarin Balogun, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, Kieran Tierney, and Nuno Tavares, while Rob Holding, Nicolas Pepe, and Cedric Soares could also leave.
Even so, there are positions that need to be bolstered. There’s a need for them to recruit a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber. Other than a replacement for Timber, Arsenal could do with a right winger to ease Saka’s workload, and they could also do with a midfielder signing.
It’s been a tricky few hours for Mikel Arteta. Could he really close this summer transfer window without other signings?
Arsenal still needs another signing, not necessarily a striker, but a young and mobile box to box midfielder in the mold of Eduardo Camavinga.
This all action midfielder plays now at left back for Real Madrid.
He no longer plays at LB for RM,he is back in midfield.on top of Ferland Mendy,they have activated a buy back clause and signe Fran García who is also a LB.
Like I proposed in a previous article,perharps some of these perceived gaps in the squad can be filled by players from the academy. It’s been a while since a player joined the first team from there. I’d like to believe there are players who can be tried in the first team like Reuell Walters and Cozier Duberry – the latter was with the main team in preseason. Barcelona incorporated Pedri and Gavi from a young age and it paid off for them.
Arteta doesn’t promote youth, he prefers being a checkbook manager. He prefers buying players over developing talented youth, or even trying for that matter.
They are leaving it a bit late, time is nearly up. Our main rivals City look as though they have now completed their transfers for this window with the acquisition of Mathieu Nunes. Kovacic, Gvardiol, Doku and now Nunes looks a good window for them even allowing for the loss of Gundogan and Mahrez.
The unfortunate long term injury to Timber has definitely set us back and now probably too late to sign a suitable replacement. On the face of it we don’t appear to have strengthened last season’s squad sufficiently to challenge Man City. We have to remember we only played 49 games to City’s 62 last season so squad depth is going to be crucial if we are to challenge for trophies. Not impossible but it will be tough and we’ll need a bit of luck along the way.