Could Arsenal really get this dream midfielder signing from Real Madrid?

Arteta Is Interested In “Another Odegaard” Real Madrid Raid; It Could Be A Win-Win Swoop
We can’t fault Arsenal’s winter transfer window. Arteta has finally bolstered his attack with the acquisition of Leandro Trossard, and he is now set to bolster his defence with Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior, and reportedly Ivan Frasneda as well.
However, after witnessing these transfers, you and I have one question: what winter transfer plans does Arteta have for Arsenal’s midfield? According to the Evening Standard, Arteta may be on his way back to Real Madrid for another midfield deal.
In recent years, Arsenal has signed on loan from Real Madrid Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, and Eduardo Camavinga could be the next midfielder the Gunners convince the La Liga giants to loan them.
Arteta must find a reliable backup for Thomas Partey, who many Gunners fear, if injured, will leave Arsenal’s midfield to struggle. Camavinga was expected to thrive at Real Madrid after joining from Rennes in 2021.
He has yet to find his magic at Santiago Barnebou, but he has been adequate when given a chance to play. Camavinga may need a move to Arsenal to re-establish himself in the European scene, as Arteta knows all too well how to get the best out of players who are struggling to reach their full potential, as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus have.
Darren N
Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…
His agent has already confirmed that he is staying at Madrid.
I
Camavinga would be the perfect signing just now for us, mobile and love to dribble, far more advance than Lonkango in my opinion.
This kid never plays without taking a screamer.
It’s a shame he would have to return after impressing, but I sanction this move since we have our eyes firmly on Rice for this summer.
This isnt going to happen.
Is Partey really playing as a DM? Do Arsenal actually play with a DM?
When I compare Partey to, say, Casemiro I see Partey doing different things and bringing a different skill set to the team.
He seems more of a deep-lying playmaker as someone else put it a while ago. That may be more appropriate for a side that plays the way Arsenal plays than the more defensive approach of Man Utd.
When TP doesn’t play his replacement is a DM type, but they seem to struggle to play in the system – maybe that’s why they struggle, because the system isn’t really suited to a DM’s skills.
It’s difficult to tell since we seem to play different formations in different scenarios.
Partey does have elements of both – when elneny replaces him, we lose something in ball retention and attack but when Sambi replaces him, we lose something defensively. This is why partey is so good, why we were so keen to sign him and why we miss him so much when he’s not available.
You might be right, if I understand, that a deep lying playmaker type might be the better option as a backup, rather than a purely defensive midfielder – I think it’s just crucial to have the positional intelligence to ensure the defense is covered at the important times, rather than the player being physically strong and great at tackling
Wrt camavinga, my impression is that he’s much more of an energetic box to box type of player, like Kante (who everyone still calls a defensive midfielder; I’m honestly starting to think people confuse him with makelele) or matuidi – he’s brilliant and could probably do the job in Partey’s position, but i think his playing style is more similar to the role xhaka has been performing this season.
Off Topic:
Juventus has been docked 15 points following an investigation into the club’s past transfer dealings, Italy’s football federation (FIGC) says.
Juventus also facing an investigation from Uefa over potential breaches of its club licensing and financial fair play regulations, which was announced last month.
That club… jeez. What a terrible history (match fixing for example). Bandits in zebra suits.