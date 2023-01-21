Could Arsenal really get this dream midfielder signing from Real Madrid?

Arteta Is Interested In “Another Odegaard” Real Madrid Raid; It Could Be A Win-Win Swoop

We can’t fault Arsenal’s winter transfer window. Arteta has finally bolstered his attack with the acquisition of Leandro Trossard, and he is now set to bolster his defence with Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior, and reportedly Ivan Frasneda as well.

However, after witnessing these transfers, you and I have one question: what winter transfer plans does Arteta have for Arsenal’s midfield? According to the Evening Standard, Arteta may be on his way back to Real Madrid for another midfield deal.

In recent years, Arsenal has signed on loan from Real Madrid Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, and Eduardo Camavinga could be the next midfielder the Gunners convince the La Liga giants to loan them.

Arteta must find a reliable backup for Thomas Partey, who many Gunners fear, if injured, will leave Arsenal’s midfield to struggle. Camavinga was expected to thrive at Real Madrid after joining from Rennes in 2021.

He has yet to find his magic at Santiago Barnebou, but he has been adequate when given a chance to play. Camavinga may need a move to Arsenal to re-establish himself in the European scene, as Arteta knows all too well how to get the best out of players who are struggling to reach their full potential, as Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus have.

Darren N



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids