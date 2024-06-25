Could Arsenal really sell Eddie Nketiah for 50 million?

Eddie Nketiah is one Arsenal player who, regrettably, may be leaving this summer. Whatever perspective you choose, there is every reason to assume the 25-year-old’s continued presence at the Emirates Stadium will be a waste of his talents next season.

Kai Havertz is set to lead the line, but there is speculation that another striker will be hired to deputise the German international.

Even without the signing of another striker, many believe Gabriel Jesus will be Havertz’s deputy.

Bottom line: Nketiah’s chances to feature on this Arsenal team will be slimmer than ever. He just needs to go and reestablish himself elsewhere. I’m sure there’s a PL club that will be lucky to have him lead their line.

That being said, how much do you believe we can make from his sale? According to journalist Connor Humm, Arsenal values Eddie Nketiah at £50 million and has set that as the asking price if they sell him this summer.

Let’s be honest: for a striker who scored five goals and two assists in 27 games, most teams surely would be unwilling to part with such a fee.

We don’t want to lose Nketiah for cheap, but £50 million is too much to ask, don’t you think? As much as I’d like to see that happen, I don’t think anyone would pay for it. Obviously Eddie has never had a long run in the first team to find his scoring boots and he may explode at another club with regular games, but will that asking price only frighten off his suitors, making it difficult for us to let him go, don’t you think?

