Sesko celebrating v Bayern Munich
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Could Arsenal really sign both Sesko and Gyokeres?

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Dan Smith

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Had it been up to Zubimendi, he would have joined Arsenal last summer
sesko
Questions persist over Arsenal’s true stance on Sesko deal
Dembele
French international rubs salt into Arsenal’s UCL wounds
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Opinion Benjamin Sesko Viktor Gyokeres

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. One of the blogs recently posed the question – is Arteta a good coach but a bad manager? and I think the answer is a bloody great YES!
    Willian? Viera?
    Why is Rice worth £1M if Gyokeres is not worth £80M?
    Rice is a great player but not a goal scorer and goals are the missing piece of the Arsenal puzzle.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors