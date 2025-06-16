Could Arsenal really sign both Sesko and Gyokeres?

Since this time last year, Arsenal have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. It is believed the Gunners would rather wait for their number one target to become available, especially with it suggested that both players have a gentleman’s agreement with their employers that, in exchange for twelve more months of service, they would not be priced out of a move.

I am not qualified to tell a major company how to conduct business deals worth millions, yet surely in a sport where we know everyone talks off record by now, our recruitment team would know the value of each striker, have decided if they agree with that figure, and if not, move on to the next name on the shortlist?

If you believe the rumours, negotiations for both have been ongoing for months. This time last week, several journalists were suggesting on social media that it was a case of when, not if, Sesko became a Gunner, with some even using the word “convinced” it would happen.

So why, in the last few days, has speculation that Gyokeres is moving to the Emirates intensified? If we are dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s regarding Sesko, why the need to keep talking to Gyokeres’s agent?

Unlike Leipzig’s relationship with Sesko, Sporting Lisbon have been less receptive to the suggestion they have a handshake agreement with their striker, and Gyokeres reportedly feels offended that his boss has gone back on his word.

The Primeira Liga champions, of course, may be breaking their promise because they realise that in today’s market they can get a bigger fee than they originally committed to. As you can imagine, this is dominating the sports pages in Portugal.

Indecision could be costly once again

For years, Arsenal have been criticised for how indecisive their transfer strategy can be compared to their rivals. While there is pressure from a section of the fanbase to make signings official, our pre-season tour does not start for another five weeks, so there really is zero rush.

Andrea Berta has taken the cautious approach of talking to both Sesko’s and Gyokeres’s representatives to have an alternative option if one deal falls through. Eventually though, our Director of Football has to decide who is the club’s first pick.

It is believed the Italian’s preference would be Gyokeres due to his scoring record, yet he respects that Sesko has been on the club’s radar for a long time, with scout reports predicting the 22-year-old has a higher ceiling.

Where that choice becomes complicated is that both players have stressed that the red half of north London would be their chosen destination. The compromise, of course, could be… both of them.

The final piece of the puzzle

In terms of which one is more likely to score over 20 league goals, 68 in his last two seasons suggests that would be Gyokeres. The Swede could take the pressure off Sesko, who has a lot of qualities but is not a natural goalscorer, hence 16 in Austria is the most he has recorded in the top flight.

The Slovenian might have a higher ceiling but needs time to develop. You could then at times even start him on the left, leaving Gyokeres to be the main source of goals.

The idea of buying both seems more likely now than at any point, but it remains very un-Arsenal-like in its level of aggressiveness. However, if you are a team with ambitions to win the title and you know finishing was the squad’s Achilles heel this campaign, surely if two of Europe’s most coveted forwards are saying “come and get us”, there must be temptation?

The key word, of course, is if Arsenal have that ambition or if they let another opportunity pass them by. This is where Mr Berta could make an immediate impact and show supporters he works differently from those before him.

The 53-year-old contributed to one of the most successful periods in Atletico Madrid’s history, so he knows how to build a winning squad. Could he use his influence to convince the Kroenke family not to stand still?

Even from a PR point of view, what better way to get your customers investing in tickets and merchandise than making an exciting double swoop?

So many in football think a natural finisher is the final piece of our puzzle. What hurt so many Gooners in the winter transfer window was that our own manager admitted we were short in attack and needed help, yet our owners stood still. They did not care enough. No one could accuse them of that if both targets were purchased.

Sesko has always been Mikel Arteta’s priority, but can you at the same time be turning down someone with 97 goals in his last 102 games? Saying no could come back to haunt us. Especially if he ended up elsewhere in the division and outscored Sesko.

If we do not take this chance and yet again lack firepower in the title race, no one can say solutions did not exist. Both players want to join, every metric shows we can afford to make it happen. It is simply our choice.

If we say no, that is on us. Scared to make the next step?