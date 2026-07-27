Could Arsenal Really Sign Wantaway Tottenham Captain?

Reports linking Arsenal with Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero certainly grab the headlines, but this is one rumour that feels difficult to picture becoming reality.

According to Football.London, citing reports from Italy, both Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs credited with an interest in the Argentina international, whose future at Spurs appears increasingly uncertain.

Romero, 28, has reportedly fallen out of favour in north London after a difficult end to last season, with Tottenham already strengthening their central defensive options this summer. Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with the defender.

Romero fits Arsenal’s need – but does the transfer?

There is no denying Romero’s quality.

The World Cup-winning Argentine is naturally a right-sided centre-back, meaning he could theoretically provide cover for injured William Saliba, who is expected to miss a significant part of the new season following back surgery.

Reports suggest Arsenal remain in the market for defensive reinforcements, so from a purely footballing perspective the profile makes sense.

However, everything else makes far less sense.

Romero is not just another Tottenham player – he is their club captain.

Selling your captain to your fiercest rivals would be an extraordinary decision for Spurs, regardless of whether he is expected to leave this summer.

Tottenham were previously believed to value Romero at around £60 million, although other reports have suggested that asking price may have fallen considerably.

Would either set of supporters accept it?

Even if Tottenham were prepared to cash in, you have to wonder how either fanbase would react.

Spurs supporters would surely struggle to accept seeing their captain join Arsenal.

Equally, plenty of Gooners may question whether signing a player so closely associated with Tottenham fits the culture Mikel Arteta has carefully built over recent years.

Stranger transfers have happened in football, but this one would certainly rank among the most surprising.

For now, Arsenal’s reported interest remains just that – a report. With several European clubs also monitoring Romero’s situation, a move away from Tottenham may yet happen this summer.

Whether that destination could realistically be the Emirates Stadium is another question entirely.

Would you welcome Cristian Romero at Arsenal if the opportunity arose, or is signing Tottenham’s captain simply a step too far Gooners?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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