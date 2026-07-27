Could Arsenal Really Sign Wantaway Tottenham Captain?

Reports linking Arsenal with Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero certainly grab the headlines, but this is one rumour that feels difficult to picture becoming reality.
According to Football.London, citing reports from Italy, both Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs credited with an interest in the Argentina international, whose future at Spurs appears increasingly uncertain.
Romero, 28, has reportedly fallen out of favour in north London after a difficult end to last season, with Tottenham already strengthening their central defensive options this summer. Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with the defender.
Romero fits Arsenal’s need – but does the transfer?
There is no denying Romero’s quality.
The World Cup-winning Argentine is naturally a right-sided centre-back, meaning he could theoretically provide cover for injured William Saliba, who is expected to miss a significant part of the new season following back surgery.
Reports suggest Arsenal remain in the market for defensive reinforcements, so from a purely footballing perspective the profile makes sense.
However, everything else makes far less sense.
Romero is not just another Tottenham player – he is their club captain.
Selling your captain to your fiercest rivals would be an extraordinary decision for Spurs, regardless of whether he is expected to leave this summer.
Tottenham were previously believed to value Romero at around £60 million, although other reports have suggested that asking price may have fallen considerably.
Would either set of supporters accept it?
Even if Tottenham were prepared to cash in, you have to wonder how either fanbase would react.
Spurs supporters would surely struggle to accept seeing their captain join Arsenal.
Equally, plenty of Gooners may question whether signing a player so closely associated with Tottenham fits the culture Mikel Arteta has carefully built over recent years.
Stranger transfers have happened in football, but this one would certainly rank among the most surprising.
For now, Arsenal’s reported interest remains just that – a report. With several European clubs also monitoring Romero’s situation, a move away from Tottenham may yet happen this summer.
Whether that destination could realistically be the Emirates Stadium is another question entirely.
Would you welcome Cristian Romero at Arsenal if the opportunity arose, or is signing Tottenham’s captain simply a step too far Gooners?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
Noooooo!!!!!
This has to be nothing more than click bait and ive been had. A red card waiting to happen. And Argentinian, NO THANKS.
xenophobia at its finest lol
No just Argentina. They don’t like us, that for sure. So its mutual.
Yeah it’s called xenophobia
Well they have it as well. So it doesn’t matter what its called.
well no not all Argentine’s do
but you do
that’s like saying it’s okay to not like a race if you find a few people who don’t like yours
sounds like you just found an excuse to justify a really dated attitude
Oh sorry Dan. Lying is not dated but you do it regularly just to make an argument. Ok, lets just say, the President of Argentina and the football team that held up a banner and wrote on social media about their hate of England. And the rest of Argentina are doubtful. The President has made it very clear of his thoughts about England and he leads them.So, I do not like the Argentina footballers and do not want any in our team. Especially, and you ignored the real reason, he is a red card waiting to happen and not a great footballer. Are you still 4 years on not going to apologise for the lies and articles you wrote about the CL final. When many of us tried to point out to you you had the wrong end of the stick. And you lied and ignored the truth and still to this day do. Do not preach to me !!!! You are not worthy.
I’m not preaching
I’m simply saying you don’t want a person at the club because he’s Argentine …..that xenophobia
That’s like someone saying I hate this race but don’t call me racist lol.
thankfully in the UK you can’t not employ someone based on not liking a nationality
but yeah mate here’s a chance to clarify …..so it’s not all Argentine people you dislike ?
Yes absolutely, £150M and Romero to Arsenal is a done deal.
AFC already have cover for Saliba, clean sheets are great
but goals are better and more exciting.. we should go for Vini jr. his arrival will increase revenue, scare defenders and improve players around him.. but the question remains if MA can handle a diva´s ego ??
What’s the point of stock piling so many centre halves when we go into panic mode as soon as one of our regular starters is injured. The likes of Stones and Romero would only be temporary stop gaps, while we have White, Mosquero, Timber, Califiori and Ncapien available to cover for Saliba. They are much better central defenders than wannabe wingbacks.
This must be one of the daftest rumours yet so far, yes I know and I read it and commented.
While I like the guy because of his playing style of a battle ram like Gabriel, we have hungry young stars that are waiting on the queue to grab thier opportunity with two two hands.
Romero is injury prone and card happy player. Plus . No to Romero!
Steer clear of this Argie, loves a Red Card.
Good player that he can be on his day, he is a liability regards his trigger happy temperament. He will cost the club on to many occasions for this reason. And I for one hope the club give this player a wide berth.
Let alone playing for Arsenal I wonder if he plays again for an English team. Did you see the pics and clips when he was the protagonist holding the political banner for which fifa is expected to give penalties.