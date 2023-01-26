Could Arsenal return to Italy for Artetas final signing?

Arteta Has A Fantastic Opportunity To Sign His Dream Midfielder; However, Chelsea Has Other Plans.

Mikel Arteta was convinced Manuel Locatelli was the midfielder who could take his midfield to the next level in 2021. Locatelli’s outstanding performance in Euro 20 justified Arsenal’s interest in his services.

Edu, acting on Arteta’s precise instructions, did everything he could to persuade Locatelli to leave Sassuolo for Arsenal, even offering £34.4 million to make the deal happen. However, Locatelli chose The Old Lady over The Gunners.

Juventus has been in disarray with financial scandals affecting them, and there is a possibility of a squad overhaul in the summer.

With his lack of popularity in Turin, Locatelli has emerged as a sellable prospect. According to Give Me Sport, Arsenal will not pass up the opportunity to sign their dream midfielder, and they intend to complete the unfinished business with the Italian.

However, they will have to be brave, as Chelsea is in the race and will be fantasising about a battle with Arsenal over Locatelli. With the summer transfer window approaching, the fact that Arsenal will almost certainly have Champions League football should be enough to persuade Locatelli to bypass Chelsea for them.

Chelsea may struggle to finish in the Champions League spots as things currently stand.

