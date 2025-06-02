Could Arsenal Seal a Double Winger Swoop This Summer?

Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to add both Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams to their squad. Sane, whose contract with the Bundesliga champions is set to expire this summer, has yet to agree terms on a new deal. As per Goal.com Bayern have made an improved offer, his hesitation has opened the door for clubs like Arsenal to enter the race and potentially sign him on a free transfer.

At the same time, Williams is available through a £48.8 million release clause. With Barcelona now seemingly out of contention, and Arteta a long-time admirer of the Spain international, the path appears clear for Arsenal to make their move.

Andrea Berta Could Hold the Key

A crucial factor in these potential transfers may be Andrea Berta. Arsenal’s new Sporting Director has built a reputation for executing major deals during his time at Atletico Madrid. His persuasive abilities and understanding of the European market could prove essential in convincing both Sane and Williams to join Arsenal’s project.

This summer presents a rare opportunity. With the club’s attacking limitations exposed last season, and serious interest emerging in Gabriel Martinelli from Barcelona, the case for change is strong. While Martinelli is a high-quality player, it is fair to ask whether he offers enough consistency to lead Arsenal’s left wing in the seasons ahead.

Winger Departures Could Fund a Revamp

There is also the financial reality to consider. Moving on from Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Kieran Tierney could significantly ease the wage bill. That flexibility would make it more viable for Arsenal to offer competitive terms to both Sane and Williams.

Arsenal’s left side has already been reinforced over the past two summers, but the balance still feels off. Perhaps the missing ingredient is a more decisive approach on the wing.

Your thoughts are very welcome in the comments!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…