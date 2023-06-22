Could Arsenal sell all four of these top players this summer?

Arsenal are reportedly open to offers for striker Eddie Nketiah and three other players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Nketiah, who came through the Arsenal academy, has shown promise with 32 goals and five assists in 131 games for the club. However, the Gunners are willing to consider selling him if the right offer comes along. Fellow striker Folarin Balogun is also on the transfer list, but the Gunners intends to retain one of the two forwards.

🚨Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Eddie Nketiah this summer, but will only sell the striker if their valuation is met. It’s believed the club value the player between £30m-£40m. West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all interested in the Arsenal striker. pic.twitter.com/w9HzZ1j5y1 — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) June 21, 2023

Balogun has attracted interest from Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Roma, with Inter seeing him as a potential replacement for Edin Dzeko. The young striker had an impressive loan spell at Reims, further increasing his appeal in the transfer market.

In addition to the two strikers, the London side are open to selling midfielder Thomas Partey and defender Kieran Tierney.

I’ve seen enough, sell Eddie Nketiah & keep Folarin Balogun. pic.twitter.com/1hhVaWdCZz — 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@BallinKy_) June 19, 2023

Thomas Partey has reportedly been granted permission to explore a move to a Saudi Arabian club, while there is also reported interest from two Italian sides for the Ghanaian international.

As for the Scotsman, Arsenal have reportedly informed Newcastle United that it will take more than £30 million to secure his services this summer.

The Gunners’ willingness to listen to offers for these players suggests that manager Mikel Arteta is open to reshaping his squad ahead of the new season.

Arsenal will be looking for suitable offers that align with their transfer plans and financial aspirations. As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen which clubs will make formal bids for these players and whether the Gunners will find suitable replacements for any potential departures.

The Gunners will have to have big funds available if they are to replace these four and also expand our thin squad.

Yash Bisht