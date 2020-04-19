Could Arsenal sell both Lacazette and Aubameyang this summer?

Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are both being linked with the exit door this summer, but could the club really sell both in the same window?

The Express claims that we are ‘willing to cash in’ on both strikers in the coming window.

We are currently being linked with a wealth of attacking options including Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno, Lille’s Victor Osimhen and Wolves’ Raul Jimenez just to name a few.

We already have the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah who are more than comfortable playing through the middle, although have been utilised as wingers this term also, and you wouldn’t expect both Aubameyang and Lacazette to leave without a replacement brought in.

I personally don’t expect for both of our experienced forwards to go in the same window, despite the Express’ claims that we are open to it, as I think that would represent too much of a change.

While I expect one of the two to go (unfortunately thinking Aubameyang as the most likely at present), losing both could disrupt our playing style, although I have previously stated that I would love to see Martinelli and Nketiah given more responsibility in the coming season.

Both players have impressed this season, with the latter getting very little game time on loan with Leeds before returning to the Emirates to make a much bigger impression. Martinelli on the other hand has been tipped as one of the golden generation coming through, with rival manager Jurgen Klopp labelling him the ‘talent of the century’.

Do you think Arsenal could sell both Aubameyang and Lacazette in the coming window? Would selling both represent a risk?

Patrick